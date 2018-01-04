Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and More Are the Best Performances of the Year

Where was your first kiss?

This is going to sound like a murder story, but it was in the woods, outside of a baseball park. I had lost my turtle. Curtis, the guy I kissed, found it.

Was that your first pet?

No, it was a schnauzer named Ozzie. He hated us so much. He never wanted to be in the same room with us.

So what’s your porno name—first pet plus first street name?

Ozzie Ormond.

What was your favorite Halloween costume?

A picnic table. My mom wouldn’t let me be a witch or a ghost or anything demonic, so I cut a hole in a plastic cloth and went as a picnic table. The problem was I had a crush on this guy named John, and I was so pumped for Halloween because it was our chance to interact. And then I put my face in the tablecloth and was like, “Hi, John. Are you my boyfriend?”

Jennifer Lawrence wears a Dior dress; Dior Fine Jewelry earrings and ring.