New Year, New Wardrobe

21 Workout Gear Items to Start the Year Off Right With the New Year looming, the gym will soon be overpopulated as we all attempt to pursue our fitness resolutions and our “New Year, New Me” ideology. We start off by saying “I will, 100%, be consistent and finally achieve my fitness goals.” This ends up happening mainly throughout the month of January, but as it gets colder and we are faced with more “important matters”, such as Netflix and Chinese take-out, our enthusiasm may began to dwindle and our target goals left far off in the distance. Motivation isn't completely lost; however, it may be consistently delayed throughout the year. We tend to reiterate to our families and friends about when we are going to start working out again, our diet plans, our workouts we found online, etc., yet, no action is taken. One small way to aid our consistent faltering is to look and feel good while working? Purchasing new workout gear. With items this chic in your closet you may find yourself working out more just as an excuse to wear them.