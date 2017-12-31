There's no better place to show off a little name brand love than the gym, and Fendi's printed sports bra is sure to make a statement. Fendi, black printed sports bra, $250, mytheresa.com.
These versatile joggers are gym-ready, but also perfect for lounging during a much-needed rest day or doing chores on a Sunday. P.E Nation, Reformer rib-trimmed stretch-ponte pants, $205, net-a-porter.com.
This grey Saint Laurent cotton hoodie features printed phrase “Love me forever or never," which you can feel free to interpret as your body's message to you. Saint Laurent, Oversized cotton hoodie, $850, mytheresa.com.
Revive your essential workout gear wardrobe with this innovative take on the classic Adidas Originals white sneaker. Adidas, Adidas Originals EQT support ADV sneakers, farfetch.com.
Barrel style sports bags have never looked as chic as this Balenciaga bag. It is perfect to carry the essentials to and from the gym. Balenciaga, wheel bag s, $1,090, farfetch.com.
This cozy hoodie, in a relaxed fit, is easy to layer over a loose-fitting sweatshirt and terry cotton shorts when rushing to the gym. NO KA’OI, nana cotton and shell hooded jacket, $330, net-a-porter.com.
This comfortable, colorful, cotton sweater will make you the center of attention at your local yoga studio. Adidas by Stella McCartney, relaxed fit yoga sweater, $105, farfetch.com.
Paired with an oversized sweater, these bike shorts will create the perfect sleek contrast required to replicate a Princess Diana off-duty look. Yeezy, season 5 bike short, $334, farfetch.com.
It is no secret that the hottest colors of the season are deep shades of red. Grab these New Balance sneakers in maroon to insure you are in style even while breaking a sweat. New Balance, 247 classic sneaker, $80, farfetch.com.
Take a note from Bella Hadid and make sure you have at least one classic Nike item in your wardrobe. This laid-back sweater is the piece you will wear repeatedly. Nike, printed cotton-blend sweatshirt, $72, mytheresa.com.
For an easy all-in-one look, Tory Burch’s seamless engineered jumpsuit provides support and compression in all the right places while working out by conforming to your curves. Tory Sport, seamless engineered jumpsuit, $148, mytheresa.com.
These lightweight sneakers will allow you to run, jog, or walk with ease on any track and terrain. Adidas Originals = Pharrel Williams, tennis hu mesh sneakers, $109 mytheresa.com.
This coveted collection of sportswear has brought a zip jacket with a mesh lining that feels light and breathable, making it perfect for warm-ups. Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang, zipped jacket, $266, farfetch.com.
Throw away your old running shoes and replace them with these avant-garde sculptural sneakers that will make you look chic. Adidas by Rick Owens, RO level runner sneakers II leather sneakers, $539, mytheresa.com.
These Moncler white trousers are perfect to embrace the cold to and from the gym or while lounging on your family ski trip. Moncler, white trousers, $310, mytheresa.com.
In a casual oversized fit, this hoodie embodies an urban-cool attitude. Style yours with downtime trousers or a workout sweater dress. Fenty x Puma, lacing back hoodie, $194, farfetch.com.
Cut from sculpting stretch-jersey, this ‘Lisa’ wrap sports bra is ideal for low-impact exercise, so wear it during strength training. Bodyism, Lisa sports bra, $88, farfetch.com.
This classic black pair of leggings will become a morning run essential due to the ventilated detailing and key zip pocket. Lucas Hugh, core performance leggings, $240, mytheresa.com.
This futuristic style sneaker will give your workout outfit an edge, while remaining comfortable and practical for any exercise routine. Y-3, atira leather-trimmed sneakers, $352, farfetch.
With the logo-mania trend taking over the fashion industry, this Opening Ceremony jacket will make any workout outfit chic. Opening Ceremony, $354, warm-up jacket, mytheresa.com.
These waterproof and wind-resistant shorts are constructed to allow ease of movement and are perfect for cycling either in a studio or on the road. LNDR, eclipse cycle shorts, $220, mytheresa.com.