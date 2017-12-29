8 Last-Minute Fantasy New Year's Eve Escapes You Can Still Book on Airbnb

The hillside Villa Tuzko, in Lloret de Mar, a town in Catalonia on the Costa Brava, comes with sweeping views of the Mediterranean, plus a screening room when that isn't enough. But it should be. Book here for $3,662 a night.
A Scottish castle in the Adirondacks in upstate New York? A little suspect, perhaps—we don't doubt this site above Lake George is the province of many an engagement photo—but this is your fantasy New Year's getaway. Indulge the fairytale. Book here for $1,295 a night.
Want to get away from the world, and bring only your friends and family? This exclusive Belize island comes with a five-bedroom house, full staff and boat transport, and an unassailable sense of privacy.
If you want to gamble away 2017, try what this renter advertises as a "Skyvilla," which is just Las Vegas-speak for a corner condo on the 52nd floor of a hotel, with a bird's-eye view of the Strip right below. Book here for $1,134 a night.
Looks photoshopped, no? This is what you see from this modern, beachy four-bedroom apartment two minutes from the water in Tel Aviv, Israel, and five minutes from the heart of the city itself. Hard to beat. Book here for $681 a night.
Treehouse living at its most luxurious, in this six-bedroom eco-bungalow in the mountains of Cayes-de-Jacmel, Haiti right above the surf on Kabic beach. Book now for $410 a night.
These villas on an untrafficked island in the Aegean is close to Athens, yet still feels like a world away. There are chefs and tennis courts and saunas and whatever else you might need, but it's easy to feel alone here. Book here for $611 a night.
In the heart of the ever-hot destination of Tulum, Mexico, this two-bedroom villa is overflowing with foliage. To up the oasis factor, they'll even offer you massages on-site and electric cars to get you around town in smart fashion. Book here for $623 a night.