A Look Back At the Wildest, Most Over-the-Top Parties of 2017

New Year's Eve Blacktie Party at The Top of The Standard, New York, January 2017. Photo by Zak Krevitt for W Magazine.
DJ Kitty Cash and photographer Hannah Sider take you inside Coachella, April 2017. Photo by Kitty Cash and Hannah Sider for W Magazine.
Getting ready with Ladyfag before her legendary nightlife party, Battle Hymn, June 2017. Photo by Zack Krevitt for W Magazine.
Scenes from Grindr's "Slumbr Camp" in Fire Island Pines in New York on Pride weekend, June 2017, which featured performances by Macy Gray and Peppermint. Photo by Thomas Mccarty for W Magazine.
Macy Gray performing at Grindr's "Slumbr Camp" in Fire Island Pines in New York on Pride weekend, June 2017, which also featured a performance by Peppermint of RuPaul's Drag Race. Photo by Thomas Mccarty for W Magazine.
Kim Kardashian at Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's book launch party at Public Hotel, New York, September 2017. Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee for W Magazine.
The scene at Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's book launch party at the Public Hotel, New York, September 2017. Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee for W Magazine.
Inside the Calvin Klein SS18 Party during New York Fashion Week, September 2017. Photo by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Jillian Hervey at W Magazine's It Girl luncheon on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Le Coucou in New York City, September 2017. Photo by BABYHOUSE NEW YORK for W Magazine.
Sistine Stallone and Princess Olympia of Greece at W Magazine's It Girl luncheon on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Le Coucou in New York City, September 2017. Photo by BABYHOUSE NEW YORK for W Magazine.
Inside Supreme's opening store after party in Brooklyn, N.Y. October 2017. Photo by Kevin Buitrago for W Magazine.
The scene at Fischerspooner's first headlining show in nearly a decade at Brooklyn Steel in New York, October 2017. Photo by Tayte Hanson for W Magazine.
Casey Spooner of Fischerspooner at the band's first headlining show in nearly a decade at Brooklyn Steel in New York, October 2017. Photo by Tayte Hanson for W Magazine.
Partygoers in costume at Ellen Von Unwerth's Bloody Versailles Party at The Blond in New York City, October 2017. Photo by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.
A$AP Rocky at the Artsy x Gucci party at The Bath Club during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 2017. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.
Guests at the Prada Double Club Miami opening during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 2017. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.
Rita Ora at Prada's Design District store opening during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 2017. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.
Presley Gerber at Prada's Design District store opening during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 2017. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.
Guests at the Prada Double Club Miami opening during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 2017. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.