A Look Back At the Wildest, Most Over-the-Top Parties of 2017

By all accounts, 2017 was not the greatest year. But one surefire way to forget about your problems? A wild, mind-blowing party, of course. And so, the fashion and social set did just that this year, pulling out all the stops for some of the most memorable bashes New York—and beyond—has ever seen. The year kicked off at the Top of the Standard—where else?—for a spooky masquerade ball. In April, the party set headed to Coachella , where the main stage is now just a means to the afterparties. Over the summer, it was cool to get out of the city—but Fire Island reigned supreme over the Hamptons this time around. During New York Fashion Week, the Kardashians came out in full force, but it was Kaia Gerber who proved to be the most sought after It-girl on the scene. And, finally, the year capped off at Art Basel , where the art scene warmed up before heading home to detox for the holidays. After all, 2018 is right around the corner, meaning it is time to do it all over again. Here, the best party pictures of the year.