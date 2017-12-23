24 Hour Party People

A Look Back At the Wildest, Most Over-the-Top Parties of 2017

By all accounts, 2017 was not the greatest year. But one surefire way to forget about your problems? A wild, mind-blowing party, of course. And so, the fashion and social set did just that this year, pulling out all the stops for some of the most memorable bashes New York—and beyond—has ever seen. The year kicked off at the Top of the Standard—where else?—for a spooky masquerade ball. In April, the party set headed to Coachella, where the main stage is now just a means to the afterparties. Over the summer, it was cool to get out of the city—but Fire Island reigned supreme over the Hamptons this time around. During New York Fashion Week, the Kardashians came out in full force, but it was Kaia Gerber who proved to be the most sought after It-girl on the scene. And, finally, the year capped off at Art Basel, where the art scene warmed up before heading home to detox for the holidays. After all, 2018 is right around the corner, meaning it is time to do it all over again. Here, the best party pictures of the year.
New Year&#x27;s Eve Blacktie Party at The Top of The Standard, New York, January 2017. Photo by Zak Krevitt for W Magazine.
New Year's Eve Blacktie Party at The Top of The Standard, New York, January 2017. Photo by Zak Krevitt for W Magazine.

New Year's Eve Blacktie Party at The Top of The Standard, New York, January 2017. Photo by Zak Krevitt for W Magazine.

DJ Kitty Cash and photographer Hannah Sider take you inside Coachella, April 2017. Photo by Kitty Cash and Hannah Sider for W Magazine.

DJ Kitty Cash and photographer Hannah Sider take you inside Coachella, April 2017. Photo by Kitty Cash and Hannah Sider for W Magazine.

Getting ready with Ladyfag before her legendary nightlife party, Battle Hymn, June 2017. Photo by Zack Krevitt for W Magazine.

Getting ready with Ladyfag before her legendary nightlife party, Battle Hymn, June 2017. Photo by Zack Krevitt for W Magazine.

Scenes from Grindr's "Slumbr Camp" in Fire Island Pines in New York on Pride weekend, June 2017, which featured performances by Macy Gray and Peppermint. Photo by Thomas Mccarty for W Magazine.

Scenes from Grindr's "Slumbr Camp" in Fire Island Pines in New York on Pride weekend, June 2017, which featured performances by Macy Gray and Peppermint. Photo by Thomas Mccarty for W Magazine.

Macy Gray performing at Grindr's "Slumbr Camp" in Fire Island Pines in New York on Pride weekend, June 2017, which also featured a performance by Peppermint of RuPaul's Drag Race. Photo by Thomas Mccarty for W Magazine.

Kim Kardashian at Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's book launch party at Public Hotel, New York, September 2017. Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee for W Magazine.

The scene at Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's book launch party at the Public Hotel, New York, September 2017. Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee for W Magazine.

The scene at Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's book launch party at the Public Hotel, New York, September 2017. Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee for W Magazine.

Inside the Calvin Klein SS18 Party during New York Fashion Week, September 2017. Photo by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Inside the Calvin Klein SS18 Party during New York Fashion Week, September 2017. Photo by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Jillian Hervey at W Magazine's It Girl luncheon on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Le Coucou in New York City, September 2017. Photo by BABYHOUSE NEW YORK for W Magazine.

Sistine Stallone and Princess Olympia of Greece at W Magazine's It Girl luncheon on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Le Coucou in New York City, September 2017. Photo by BABYHOUSE NEW YORK for W Magazine.

Inside Supreme's opening store after party in Brooklyn, N.Y. October 2017. Photo by Kevin Buitrago for W Magazine.

Inside Supreme's opening store after party in Brooklyn, N.Y. October 2017. Photo by Kevin Buitrago for W Magazine.

The scene at Fischerspooner's first headlining show in nearly a decade at Brooklyn Steel in New York, October 2017. Photo by Tayte Hanson for W Magazine.

Casey Spooner of Fischerspooner at the band's first headlining show in nearly a decade at Brooklyn Steel in New York, October 2017. Photo by Tayte Hanson for W Magazine.

Partygoers in costume at Ellen Von Unwerth's Bloody Versailles Party at The Blond in New York City, October 2017. Photo by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

Partygoers in costume at Ellen Von Unwerth's Bloody Versailles Party at The Blond in New York City, October 2017. Photo by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

Partygoers in costume at Ellen Von Unwerth's Bloody Versailles Party at The Blond in New York City, October 2017. Photo by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

Partygoers in costume at Ellen Von Unwerth's Bloody Versailles Party at The Blond in New York City, October 2017. Photo by Eli Schmidt for W Magazine.

A$AP Rocky at the Artsy x Gucci party at The Bath Club during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 2017. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.

Guests at the Prada Double Club Miami opening during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 2017. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.

Rita Ora at Prada's Design District store opening during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 2017. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.

Presley Gerber at Prada's Design District store opening during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 2017. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.

Guests at the Prada Double Club Miami opening during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 2017. Photo by Simbarashe Cha for W Magazine.

Keywords

PartiesArt BaselCoachella