Up Close and Personal Portraits of Fashion's Icons, Including Yves Saint Laurent and His Chihuahua

Sonia Rykiel, photographed by Alice Springs in Paris, 1980. On view at the Helmut Newton Foundation in the exhibition "Alice Spring. Portraits" in Berlin.
Ralph Gibson, photographed by Alice Springs in Paris, 1984. On view at the Helmut Newton Foundation in the exhibition "Alice Spring. Portraits" in Berlin.
Yves Saint Laurent, photographed by Alice Springs in Paris, 1978. On view at the Helmut Newton Foundation in the exhibition "Alice Spring. Portraits" in Berlin.
Diana Vreeland, photographed by Alice Springs in Paris, 1983. On view at the Helmut Newton Foundation in the exhibition "Alice Spring. Portraits" in Berlin.
Azzedine Alaïa, photographed by Alice Springs in Paris, 1982. On view at the Helmut Newton Foundation in the exhibition "Alice Spring. Portraits" in Berlin.
Emanuel Ungaro, photographed by Alice Springs in Paris, 1979. On view at the Helmut Newton Foundation in the exhibition "Alice Spring. Portraits" in Berlin.