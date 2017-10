Amal Clooney Had A Moms' Night Out With Isla Fisher and Rachel Zoe

There's nothing like a Los Angeles party to bring together an unexpected group of celebrities. Case in point: at a cocktail party to celebrate the new William Vintage x Gianni Versace archive collection on Farfetch held in Beverly Hills this week, Amal Clooney , clad in a gold minidress, spent the evening chatting with Isla Fisher and Rachel Zoe. Call it an especially chic moms' night out. Meanwhile, Paris Fashion Week wrapped up with a series of soirees, including a party to celebrate the new Maison Louis Vuitton Place Vendome, which brought out a slew of A-Listers, including Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Williams, and culminated in a performance by Will and Jaden Smith . Meanwhile, back in the States, Levi's threw a concert of their own with Chance the Rapper and Solange to fete the 50th anniversary of the Trucker jacket, while St. Vincent debuted a curated event space with House of Peroni. Click through to see all of this week's best party pictures, here.