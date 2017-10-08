24 Hour Party People

Amal Clooney Had A Moms' Night Out With Isla Fisher and Rachel Zoe

There's nothing like a Los Angeles party to bring together an unexpected group of celebrities. Case in point: at a cocktail party to celebrate the new William Vintage x Gianni Versace archive collection on Farfetch held in Beverly Hills this week, Amal Clooney, clad in a gold minidress, spent the evening chatting with Isla Fisher and Rachel Zoe. Call it an especially chic moms' night out. Meanwhile, Paris Fashion Week wrapped up with a series of soirees, including a party to celebrate the new Maison Louis Vuitton Place Vendome, which brought out a slew of A-Listers, including Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Williams, and culminated in a performance by Will and Jaden Smith. Meanwhile, back in the States, Levi's threw a concert of their own with Chance the Rapper and Solange to fete the 50th anniversary of the Trucker jacket, while St. Vincent debuted a curated event space with House of Peroni. Click through to see all of this week's best party pictures, here.
Farfetch and William Vintage Celebrate Gianni Versace Archive hosted by Elizabeth Stewart and William Banks-Blaney
John Sciulli
1/18

Amal Clooney and Isla Fisher at Farfetch and William Vintage Celebrate Gianni Versace Archive hosted by Elizabeth Stewart and William Banks-Blaney on October 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Farfetch)

John Sciulli
2/18

Rachel Zoe and Amal Clooney at Farfetch and William Vintage Celebrate Gianni Versace Archive hosted by Elizabeth Stewart and William Banks-Blaney on October 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Farfetch)

Pascal Le Segretain
3/18

Jaden Smith and Will Smith attend the Opening Of The Louis Vuitton Boutique as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Pascal Le Segretain
4/18

Nicolas Ghesquiere and Cate Blanchett attend the Opening Of The Louis Vuitton Boutique as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Pascal Le Segretain
5/18

Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams attend the Opening Of The Louis Vuitton Boutique as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Frederic Garcia
6/18

Naomi Campbell attends a cocktail party to celebrate Tod’s Sella Pop Up, an installation dedicated to the new Sella Bag during Paris Fashion Week. Photo courtesy of Tod's.

Victor Boyko
7/18

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning attend the Miu Miu aftershow party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at Boum Boum on October 3, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Victor Boyko
8/18

Naomie Harris and Julia Garner attend the Miu Miu aftershow party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at Boum Boum on October 3, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Pascal Le Segretain
9/18

Jasmine Sanders attends the Buro 24/7 X Farfetch Fashion Forward Initiative as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at Hotel Crillon on September 30, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Buro 24/7)

Olivier Borde
10/18

Jane Fonda attends a Chopard dinner at the Musée Baccarat hosted by Chopard co-president Caroline Scheufele during Paris Fashion Week. Photo courtesy of Chopard.

11/18

Sailor Brinkley Cook attends the grand opening of Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge and Legasea at Moxy Times Square. Photo by Seth Browarnik.

Craig Barritt
12/18

Zendaya attends the "Without A Net" NYFF Special Screening With Zendaya And Rory Kennedy Sponsored By Verizon at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on October 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Verizon Foundation)

Jared Siskin
13/18

Annie Clark from St. Vincent attends The House of Peroni on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Eric Charbonneau
14/18

Romee Strijd and Karlie Kloss attend the 50th Anniversary of the Trucker jacket at the Levi’s® Haus in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Levi's.

Eric Charbonneau
15/18

Chance the Rapper, Solange, and Snopp Dogg attend the 50th Anniversary of the Trucker jacket at the Levi’s® Haus in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Levi's.

16/18

Victor Cruz attends a dinner at Carbone to celebrate the grand opening of Kith's new flagship, hosted by Ronnie Fieg with Ruffino Wines. Photo by Tyler Mansour.

Paul Mouginot
17/18

Craig McDean attends the Jardin Sacai at Colette closing party celebrating the Craig McDean exhibition, hosted by Chitose Abe. Photo courtesy of Sacai.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
18/18

Athena Calderone and Jason Wu attend a dinner to celebrate "Cook Beautiful" hosted by Athena Calderone and Georg Jensen. Photo courtesy of Neil Rasmus/BFA.com.

Keywords

Amal ClooneyIsla FisherRachel ZoeParties