Amazon Prime Day 2018: The Best Beauty Deals On Products for Your Skin, Hair, and More

Are the contents of your bathroom cabinet in need of major beauty upgrade? Good news: as of 3 p.m. today, we are officially in the midst of Amazon Prime Day, and for every Alexa and Kindle deal, there are plenty of great beauty steals for those who just don't need another electronic device cluttering precious counter space. Instead, stock up on everything from the everyday essentials to that wacky new product you've had your eye on. For those looking for a perfect everyday mascara , L’Oréal Paris is offering up a two-pack of their cult favorite Lash Paradise Washable Mascara at thirty percent off, or for skincare junkies , now is the ultimate time to stock up on replacement heads for your trusty Clarisonic brush. Up for something new? Try FOREO LUNA's Face Exfoliator Brush and Silicone Cleansing Device for the ultimate clean face. Here, check out the best beauty deals from Amazon Prime Day