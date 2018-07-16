Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2018: The Best Beauty Deals On Products for Your Skin, Hair, and More

Are the contents of your bathroom cabinet in need of major beauty upgrade? Good news: as of 3 p.m. today, we are officially in the midst of Amazon Prime Day, and for every Alexa and Kindle deal, there are plenty of great beauty steals for those who just don't need another electronic device cluttering precious counter space. Instead, stock up on everything from the everyday essentials to that wacky new product you've had your eye on. For those looking for a perfect everyday mascara, L’Oréal Paris is offering up a two-pack of their cult favorite Lash Paradise Washable Mascara at thirty percent off, or for skincare junkies, now is the ultimate time to stock up on replacement heads for your trusty Clarisonic brush. Up for something new? Try FOREO LUNA's Face Exfoliator Brush and Silicone Cleansing Device for the ultimate clean face. Here, check out the best beauty deals from Amazon Prime Day
L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Washable Mascara
L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Washable Mascara

The perfect everyday mascara that provides both volume and length to your lashes. L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara, Blackest Black, 2 Count, $17.98 (plus an extra 30% off), amazon.com.

Clarisonic Radiance Facial Cleansing Brush Head Replacement

Get the ultimate clean face by switching out your Clarisonic brush heads frequently. Clarisonic Radiance Facial Cleansing Brush Head Replacement, $25, amazon.com.

amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

Combat any less-than-perfect hair days with a classic dry shampoo. amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, $25 (additional sale begins Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST), amazon.com

FOREO LUNA Face Exfoliator Brush and Silicone Cleansing Device for Combination Skin

Get your deepest clean with this vibrating silicone cleansing device in a counter-top friendly hue. FOREO LUNA Face Exfoliator Brush and Silicone Cleansing Device for Combination Skin, $169, amazon.com.

Waterpik ADA Accepted WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser

Speaking of clean, get a dentist-approved smile with a water flosser that looks a lot scarier than it actually is. Waterpik ADA Accepted WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser, $39.99, amazon.com

NYX Studio Perfect Primer

Set yourself for a day of lasting makeup with this simple, yet effective, primer. NYX Studio Perfect Primer, $6.89, amazon.com.

Aesthetica Cosmetics Cream Contour and Highlighting Makeup Kit

Still curious about the contour trend? This palate comes with step-by-step instructions and over 1,000 positive Amazon reviews. Aesthetica Cosmetics Cream Contour and Highlighting Makeup Kit, $15.95, amazon.com.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, Cleansing and Make-Up Removing Solution

Wash your face like a French girl. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, Cleansing and Make-Up Removing Solution, $14.16 (plus an additional 35% off at checkout), amazon.com.

Grace & Stella Anti-Wrinkle + Energizing Gold Collagen Eye Masks

These soothing under-eye masks are vegan, anti-wrinkle, and gold-hued. What more could you want? Grace & Stella Anti-Wrinkle + Energizing Gold Collagen Eye Masks, $13.56, amazon.com.

Braun Silk-épil 9 9-961V Epilator for Women and Bikini Trimmer Bundle

Get ultra-beach ready with this quick and painless method of hair-removal. Braun Silk-épil 9 9-961V Epilator for Women and Bikini Trimmer Bundle, $112.99, amazon.com.

Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil with Meadowfoam SPF 50

Sick of super messy traditional suncreen? Try Supergoop!'s suncreen oil, which will completely change your beach game. Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil with Meadowfoam SPF 50, $34 (with an additional 20% off at checkout), amazon.com.

