Why Anne Hathaway, Charli XCX, and Whoopi Goldberg Were All Spotted Partying Together

It's not every day that New York City christens a brand new neighborhood. So, at Thursday night's celebration of Hudson Yards, a new area on the west side of Manhattan, officially opening to the public, celebrities from all different walks came out to party. There was Karlie Kloss, Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Whoppi Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Charli XCX—and that's just to name a few. Also this week, just about every supermodel that you can think of, including Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, and Hailey Bieber, came out to christen Ian Schrager's new hotel, The Times Square Edition. Here, a look inside both these parties, and more of the week's best events.
Anne Hathaway attends The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards Preview Celebration on March 14, 2019 in New York City.

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards Vip Grand Opening Event on March 14, 2019 in New York City.

Andy Cohen attends The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards Preview Celebration on March 14, 2019 in New York City.

Billy Porter attends The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards Preview Celebration on March 14, 2019 in New York City.

Charli XCX attends the VIP cocktail event at Neiman Marcus for its grand opening at Hudson Yards.

Whoopi Goldberg attends the VIP cocktail event at Neiman Marcus for its grand opening at Hudson Yards.

Nina Agdal and Leigh Lezark Celebrate Store Opening with VIP Event at Hudson Yards, NYC on March 14, 2019 in New York City.

Elsa Hosk, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Hailey Bieber, and Joan Smalls attend the Times Square Edition Premiere on March 12, 2019 in New York City.

Yara Shahidi attends the Barbie 60th Anniversary Celebration at 505 Broadway on March 08, 2019 in New York City.

Martha Stewart attends an intimate cocktail party to celebrate the opening of Casa Perfect New York.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Beth Bugdaycay attend a celebration FOUNDRAE’s collaboration with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Amy Fine Collins, Stacey Bendet, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend The School of American Ballet celebrates the annual Winter Ball.

Chloe Wise attends The Standard, East Village hosts an intimate dinner at Narcissa, followed by an after-party at No Bar.

Keira Knightley attends "The Aftermath" New York screening at the Whitby Hotel on March 13, 2019 in New York City.

