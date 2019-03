Why Anne Hathaway, Charli XCX, and Whoopi Goldberg Were All Spotted Partying Together

It's not every day that New York City christens a brand new neighborhood. So, at Thursday night's celebration of Hudson Yards, a new area on the west side of Manhattan, officially opening to the public, celebrities from all different walks came out to party. There was Karlie Kloss, Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Whoppi Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Charli XCX —and that's just to name a few. Also this week, just about every supermodel that you can think of, including Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, and Hailey Bieber, came out to christen Ian Schrager 's new hotel, The Times Square Edition. Here, a look inside both these parties, and more of the week's best events.