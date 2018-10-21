Best of Beauty

Ariana Grande’s Green Lip, Bella Hadid’s Flawless Skin, and More of This Week’s Best Instagram Beauty Moments

We're all familiar with the post-breakup haircut, but what about the post-breakup vampy lip moment? Ariana Grande made that a thing in her first public appearance since her recent split with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, while performing during NBC's Wicked 15th-anniversary special, which airs later this month, with a showstopping sparkly green pout. Lily Allen also had a flair for the dramatic this week, wearing a neon eye during the sixth show of her No Shame Tour. Of course, a healthy glow is always in, and Bella Hadid and Kiersey Clemons incited serious skin envy, showing off what could be either naturally flawless complexions or expertly applied no-makeup makeup. Edie Campbell also debuted a new chop, Jourdan Dunn adorned her head with buns, and Busy Philipps hit the road to promote her new book wearing a throwback '90s lip. Here, take a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Ariana Grande wears dark green lipstick with a sleek cat eye and her signature ponytail.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked luminous with a bold brow, glowing cheekbones, and a slightly smokey cat eye.

Jourdan Dunn wears her hair in tight braided buns, with minimalist makeup and a glossy lip.

Kaia Gerber wears a pink lip with her all-yellow ensemble.

Lily Allen wears shimmery pink eyeshadow that matched her tie-dye top.

Bella Hadid shows off her glowing skin in a casual selfie.

Duckie Thot wears her hair in twists with a glossy lip and a puffy jacket.

Edie Campbell shows off a new 'do, a bleach-blonde pixie, in a no-makeup selfie.

Kiersey Clemons sports pink hair, a pretty pink lip, and glowing skin in this selfie.

Busy Philipps sports a dark '90s lip with bold brows, wavy hair, and gold hoop earrings.

