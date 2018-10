Ariana Grande’s Green Lip, Bella Hadid’s Flawless Skin, and More of This Week’s Best Instagram Beauty Moments

We're all familiar with the post-breakup haircut, but what about the post-breakup vampy lip moment? Ariana Grande made that a thing in her first public appearance since her recent split with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, while performing during NBC's Wicked 15th-anniversary special, which airs later this month, with a showstopping sparkly green pout. Lily Allen also had a flair for the dramatic this week, wearing a neon eye during the sixth show of her No Shame Tour. Of course, a healthy glow is always in, and Bella Hadid and Kiersey Clemons incited serious skin envy, showing off what could be either naturally flawless complexions or expertly applied no-makeup makeup. Edie Campbell also debuted a new chop, Jourdan Dunn adorned her head with buns, and Busy Philipps hit the road to promote her new book wearing a throwback '90s lip. Here, take a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.