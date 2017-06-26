Ariana Grande Is the Reigning Queen of the High Ponytail

A young Ariana Grande attended the Variety's 4th Annual Power of Youth event in 2010, wearing her red locks in a high pony, of course.
Ariana Grande attended the Los Angeles premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never in 2011 with dark red hair.
Pairing her pony with polished curls and a berry pink lip, Grande attends the Variety's Power of Youth event in 2012.
Grande attended the 2013 MTV EMA's in Amsterdam, wearing her highlighted curls in a half-up-half-down pony.
Ariana Grande attended the FOX's 2014 Teen Choice Awards wearing her highlighted caramel brown locks in voluminous curls.
Grande looked sleek wearing a matte red lip paired with her slicked-back high pony at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.
Ariana Grande is always consistent. Here, the signer hits the red carpet at the 57th Grammy Awards in 2015.
Ariana Grande wore a cat eye, matte lipstick, and a high pony at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.
At the 2016 American Music Awards, Grande wore her long brunette locks with a braided twist that paired perfectly with her burgundy lip.
Adding a full bangs and crimped waves to her signature high pony, Grande experimented--but stayed within her comfort zone--at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Grande wore a nude lip with a dramatic smoky eye at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016.
Grande wore her signature high pony with a sleek cat at the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert in 2017.