Ariana Grande Is the Reigning Queen of the High Ponytail

While most pop stars are always trying to one-up each other with new, outrageous beauty looks, Nickelodeon actress-turned-singer Ariana Grande is a creature of habit: she loves a high ponytail and a cat eye, and sees no reason to change that. That's not to say that Dangerous Woman singer doesn't experiment within that space: she has tried every color from fiery red to dark brunette, added and removed bangs, and played with crimped waves and bouncy curls. At this point, the singer is unrecognizable without her signature high pony . In honor of Grande's 24th birthday, here's a look back at how her signature look has evolved through the years. Here's hoping you never change.