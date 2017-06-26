Happy Birthday, Ariana!

Ariana Grande Is the Reigning Queen of the High Ponytail

While most pop stars are always trying to one-up each other with new, outrageous beauty looks, Nickelodeon actress-turned-singer Ariana Grande is a creature of habit: she loves a high ponytail and a cat eye, and sees no reason to change that. That's not to say that Dangerous Woman singer doesn't experiment within that space: she has tried every color from fiery red to dark brunette, added and removed bangs, and played with crimped waves and bouncy curls. At this point, the singer is unrecognizable without her signature high pony. In honor of Grande's 24th birthday, here's a look back at how her signature look has evolved through the years. Here's hoping you never change.
Variety&#39;s 4th Annual Power Of Youth Event - Inside
Photo by Getty.
1/12

A young Ariana Grande attended the Variety's 4th Annual Power of Youth event in 2010, wearing her red locks in a high pony, of course.

Photo by Getty.
2/12

Ariana Grande attended the Los Angeles premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never in 2011 with dark red hair.

Photo by Getty.
3/12

Pairing her pony with polished curls and a berry pink lip, Grande attends the Variety's Power of Youth event in 2012.

Photo by Getty.
4/12

Grande attended the 2013 MTV EMA's in Amsterdam, wearing her highlighted curls in a half-up-half-down pony.

Photo by Getty.
5/12

Ariana Grande attended the FOX's 2014 Teen Choice Awards wearing her highlighted caramel brown locks in voluminous curls.

Photo by Getty.
6/12

Grande looked sleek wearing a matte red lip paired with her slicked-back high pony at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo by Getty.
7/12

Ariana Grande is always consistent. Here, the signer hits the red carpet at the 57th Grammy Awards in 2015.

Photo by Getty.
8/12

Ariana Grande wore a cat eye, matte lipstick, and a high pony at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

Photo by Getty.
9/12

At the 2016 American Music Awards, Grande wore her long brunette locks with a braided twist that paired perfectly with her burgundy lip.

Photo by Getty.
10/12

Adding a full bangs and crimped waves to her signature high pony, Grande experimented--but stayed within her comfort zone--at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo by Getty.
11/12

Grande wore a nude lip with a dramatic smoky eye at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016.

Photo by Getty.
12/12

Grande wore her signature high pony with a sleek cat at the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert in 2017.

