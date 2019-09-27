PFW

Balmain Resurrected the Early Aughts, Complete With Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears

Newfound Balmain collaborator Kylie Jenner was notably absent from the house's spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, but in a surprise turn of events, Lindsay Lohan managed to make it—sort of. Her 2004 hit "Rumors"—plus a few songs by Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys—blared from the speakers as creative director Olivier Rousteing rolled out more than 100 looks, which altogether served as his homage to the '90s and early aughts. Things began simple enough, with largely black-and-white studies in geometry, but then the real show started: Before long, Rousteing had painted the runway rainbow with pretty much every era-appropriate reference you can think of, with nods to everyone from Grace Jones to Big Bird. Last season, Rousteing established that there was a new "Balmain woman" in town, but if this season is any indication, you'll have trouble pinning her down; the only constants were the teeny rectangular sunglasses that topped off nearly every single model's head. Go backstage and onto the runway for a closer look, here.
and
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
1/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
2/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
3/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
4/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
5/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
6/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
7/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
8/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
9/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
10/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
11/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
12/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
13/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
14/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
15/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
16/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
17/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
18/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
19/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
20/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
21/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
22/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
23/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
24/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
25/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
26/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
27/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
28/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
29/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
30/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
31/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
32/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
33/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
34/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
35/35

Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Keywords

BalmainParis Fashion Week