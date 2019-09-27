Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Balmain SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.