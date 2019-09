Newfound Balmain collaborator Kylie Jenner was notably absent from the house's spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, but in a surprise turn of events, Lindsay Lohan managed to make it—sort of. Her 2004 hit "Rumors"—plus a few songs by Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys—blared from the speakers as creative director Olivier Rousteing rolled out more than 100 looks, which altogether served as his homage to the '90s and early aughts. Things began simple enough, with largely black-and-white studies in geometry, but then the real show started: Before long, Rousteing had painted the runway rainbow with pretty much every era-appropriate reference you can think of, with nods to everyone from Grace Jones to Big Bird. Last season, Rousteing established that there was a new "Balmain woman" in town, but if this season is any indication, you'll have trouble pinning her down; the only constants were the teeny rectangular sunglasses that topped off nearly every single model's head. Go backstage and onto the runway for a closer look, here.