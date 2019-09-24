When Kylie Jenner didn't show up at the 2019 Emmy Awards , at which she was scheduled to present with her sisters, sickness was determined as the reason for her absence.

But it seems to be the case that Jenner also just had much bigger plans anyway, like launching an exclusive cosmetics collaboration with Balmain in Paris.

Jenner announced on Monday night that she would be launching a Kylie x Balmain Collection with Kylie Cosmetics via Instagram, of course. When Olivier Rousteing brings his Balmain Spring/Summer 2020 presentation to the Opera Garnier in the middle of Paris Fashion Week , the collaboration will make its official debut.

According to an official press release, the color palette for the collection all began with her light pink Grammys ensemble. The colors in the Kylie x Balmain Collection collaboration will include that same light pink, as well as other pastel tones.

"I'm so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show," Jenner announced in the press release. "The collection that we created is full of really beautiful shades that can be mixed and matched to create everything from bold, runway-style looks, to soft and pretty glam. The collection is the perfect blend of our personalities and visions, with one goal at the heart of it: to make everyone who wears it feel confident, beautiful and authentically themselves!”

Pinterest Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019. Dan MacMedan

Loading View on Instagram

The billionaire mogul is also making history for herself with this new cosmetics line. Since this collaboration was made exclusively for Balmain's Spring/Summer 2020 show, it marks the first time Jenner has been the artistic director of makeup for a fashion show and the first time Kylie Cosmetics has participated in a fashion show in any official capacity. Turns out Paris really is always a good idea for Jenner, after all.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Posed for Playboy