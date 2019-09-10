Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Posed for Playboy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t exactly shy about PDA . And now the happy couple (and parents of Stormi, one of the world’s most adorable children) are taking public displays of affection to another level entirely: they are starring in Playboy ’s upcoming “Pleasure” issue, which both Jenner and the magazine have teased on Instagram.

Jenner revealed a teaser from the shoot (by frequent collaborator Sasha Samsonova, who also shot Jenner’s Takashi Murakami-themed Complex cover) in which she bares all, posing nude with Scott’s arm around her. “When Houston meets LA,” she captioned the image, adding the hashtag “#ComingSoon.”

Scott provided creative direction for the shoot, and interviewed Jenner for the accompanying cover story. The issue is for sale on Playboy’s website, advertised with a romantic photo of Jenner with Scott; she ‘s leaning against him, a peaceful, blissful smile on her face. Ah, young love! The magazine–which also features the likes of artist Marilyn Minter and musician King Princess –will, according to Playboy , be “shining a light on visionaries and revolutionaries who are fighting to expand access to pleasure for all.”

Yesterday, September 9th, Jenner appeared with momager Kris Jenner on Ellen (always a Kardashian go-to) for her first sit-down interview since Stormi’s birth. “[Stormi] is the perfect mixture of both [me and Travis],” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “She’s definitely a little rager. She loves music.”

DeGeneres also asked if Jenner’s famous family teases her about being a billionaire. "It's only when we're in a group chat talking about where we should go on a group trip, and then everyone's like, 'Kylie? Are you going to pay for it?' Or, just stuff like that,” joked Jenner.

But the star spent her time on the show putting her billions to good use: Jenner donated $750,000 on-air to Nest of Love, an organization dedicated to women’s empowerment.

