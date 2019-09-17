Kourtney Kardashian has expressed some concerns over younger sister Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status. Someone alert Bernie Sanders (or Marianne Williamson, for whom the Kardashians have campaigned ).

On Monday’s season premiere of The Real , Kourtney said Kylie’s billions have made her think about the family’s overall lifestyle. “Probably subconsciously it makes us feel like, ‘When is it enough?'” she said when the show’s hosts Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon Houghton asked if the family was intimidated by Kylie’s vast wealth. “And that’s a thing I always think to myself, ‘When is it enough?’ Because I don’t like missing out on certain things like doing my kids’ homework or certain after-school activities for different things like that.”

Kourtney also complained about Kylie’s post-billions behavior on an episode of KUWTK that aired earlier this summer. "She has this like, entitlement—no one says anything because she's Kylie Billionaire Jenner," Kourtney told Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner over the phone.

Kourtney has publicly expressed ambivalence about her fame for years, frequently joking on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she would like to move to a farm in the middle of nowhere, or Italy. So the hosts of The Real also asked her if she had ever thought about leaving the show.

"Every day is different,” she said. “At the moment I'm happy and very into my blessings and feeling really good, but I definitely have my moments. Life is short."

As for Kylie, she recently appeared on Ellen for her first sit-down interview since the birth of her daughter, Stormi. Host Ellen DeGeneres asked how the Kardashian Klan treats Kylie now that she’s a 22-year-old billionaire. Kylie said that they tease her about it sometimes. “It's only when we're in a group chat talking about where we should go on a group trip, and then everyone's like, 'Kylie? Are you going to pay for it?,'” she said with a laugh. “Or, just stuff like that.”