"Hey guys! I'm Barbara Palvin, follow me backstage for an inside look of this year's Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show." Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.
"With the 'The Greatest Showman', Ed Razek."
"The angels have mastered how to look pretty even when eating."
"Photographers everywhere!"
"Lucky enough to walk the show with my best friends." Alexina Graham and Stella Maxwell.
"Thighs save lives." Josephine Skriver and Sara Sampaio.
"Tickets to the gun show have already sold out!"
"The view from the stage entrance, this is what we ladies see as we walk out. Both exciting and terrifying!"
"My best anime impression. Took all of us models time to prepare for the after party."
"An example." Candice Swanepoel and Gigi Hadid.
"Pink carpet ready!"
"A reward kiss for a long day's work. That's a wrap!" Dylan Sprouse.