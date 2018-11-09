Exclusive: Barbara Palvin's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Photo Diary, Featuring Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, and Boyfriend Dylan Sprouse

What happens when you let a model loose with a polaroid camera backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Lots of cute selfies, supermodels clad in their underwear, and genuine excitement—at least that was the case for Barbara Palvin, who captured a photo diary of her turn on the 2018 runway exclusively for W. The 25-year-old model was more than up to the task, snapping every special moment, from hanging out with her best friends Alexina Graham and Stella Maxwell to getting ready for the afterparty with Candice Swanepoel and Gigi Hadid. She even managed to get a sweet pic with boyfriend Dylan Sprouse in between some post-show Shake Shack. Here, a look at her exclusive photo diary of the big night.
&quot;Hey guys! I&#x27;m Barbara Palvin, follow me backstage for an inside look of this year&#x27;s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.&quot; Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.
"With the 'The Greatest Showman', Ed Razek." Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.

"The angels have mastered how to look pretty even when eating." Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.

"Photographers everywhere!" Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.

"Lucky enough to walk the show with my best friends." Alexina Graham and Stella Maxwell. Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.

"Thighs save lives." Josephine Skriver and Sara Sampaio. Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.

"Tickets to the gun show have already sold out!" Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.

"The view from the stage entrance, this is what we ladies see as we walk out. Both exciting and terrifying!" Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.

"My best anime impression. Took all of us models time to prepare for the after party." Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.

"An example." Candice Swanepoel and Gigi Hadid. Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.

"Pink carpet ready!" Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.

"A reward kiss for a long day’s work. That’s a wrap!" Dylan Sprouse. Backstage at the 2018 VSFS show shot by Barbara Palvin for W Magazine.

