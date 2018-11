What happens when you let a model loose with a polaroid camera backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show ? Lots of cute selfies, supermodels clad in their underwear, and genuine excitement—at least that was the case for Barbara Palvin, who captured a photo diary of her turn on the 2018 runway exclusively for W. The 25-year-old model was more than up to the task, snapping every special moment, from hanging out with her best friends Alexina Graham and Stella Maxwell to getting ready for the afterparty with Candice Swanepoel and Gigi Hadid . She even managed to get a sweet pic with boyfriend Dylan Sprouse in between some post-show Shake Shack . Here, a look at her exclusive photo diary of the big night.