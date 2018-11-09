Victoria's Secret Angels have made no secret of the restrictive diet and exercise plans they stick to while preparing to strut down the catwalk in nothing but lingerie and massive pairs of wings. After the show, however, all bets are off—as demonstrated by Dylan Sprouse , who brought a bag stuffed with fast food with him to this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Thursday so girlfriend Barbara Palvin could break the fast the minute her runway duties were done.

Earlier in the day, Palvin spoke to People about her and Sprouse's post-show plans. "He is bringing Shake Shack burgers for me," she said while getting ready backstage, explaining that it would be quite the change for her to switch from merely watching cooking videos to actually eating those indulgent meals. "We had a funny thing this morning, because I was watching videos of food. That is what I do! I was like, 'Yeah, dip it! Cut it! Eat it!'" she said. "[Dylan] was like, 'Babe? Are you ok?' And I was like, 'Yeah, but it is just fried lasagna!'" Having Sprouse bring her a bag full of burgers—and, with any luck, a few orders of the chain's crinkle-cut fries—was the least he could do, since, Palvin noted, another way she'd distracted herself from actually eating unhealthy food was by cooking it for her friends and family. "I cook for [Dylan]. So I watch him eat and I just drool," she said.

Everything, it seems, went according to plan. On Thursday evening, after the annual show had wrapped, Sprouse and Palvin walked the afterparty's pink carpet together. Though the pair, of course, posed for plenty of couple-y photos together, Sprouse also made sure the assembled photographers snapped a few shots of him and the Shake Shack bag he carried the whole way. It's unclear how long Palvin was able to hold out before demolishing the bag's delicious contents, whether Sprouse also brought a few pints of his hand-brewed mead for Palvin and her fellow models to sip, nor how many other Angels partook in the afterparty's apparent B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Burgers) policy.

Pinterest Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ahead of this week's event, Sprouse, who has been linked to Palvin since at least early July, spoke to E! News about how excited he was to support the Hungarian model at the show. "I will be cheering her on very loudly, annoying her, embarrassing her," he said as he and Palvin headed into Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party last week. "It's hard to see, like, from these interviews and, I guess, just from the Instagram posts and stuff, how hard she's really worked to do this," he continued. "So, I think the best part for me is just knowing that, like, after all of that, it really paid off. So I'm excited to see the coalescence of all that work." And, of course, to keep her flush with some well-deserved fast food.

