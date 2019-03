As Barbie , one of the most popular dolls in America, approaches her 60th anniversary, it's never been more clear that there really is a Barbie for just about every occasion. She can don evening-wear, casual mid-day shopping trip looks, or even ready-to-wear couture. She's inspired Mattel to create dolls in the likeness of models, actors, and other iconic historical figures, and she's always had the right outfit to match. In fact, those special Barbie outfits have been created by some of the most iconic couture designers over the decades, from Jean Paul Gaultier to Versace , who have collaborated with Barbie to make her look glamorous for 60 years. Even designer Bob Mackie—who is responsible for creating memorable outfits for Hollywood icons like Cher , RuPaul, Liza Minelli, and Tina Turner in his heyday—has also produced plenty of collectible designs in collaboration with Barbie and Mattel over the years. In honor of her 60th birthday, take a look back at some of the most innovative, glamorous, and colorful couture worn by America's favorite doll.