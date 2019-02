The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Every day, there's a discovered miracle acid that your skin just has to have, or a new dry shampoo destined to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To cut down on all that noise, we've narrowed down this month's must-have new launches, i.e. the ones you actually do need to know. In February, we've got plenty of options to get your perfect lashes, from Marc Jacobs's conditioning primer to Pat McGrath 's debut luxe wand. There's also a minty fresh lip balm you'll want to always have in your bag, and the new toner that helps eliminate dark spots in as little as seven days. Here, the best beauty launches of February 2019.