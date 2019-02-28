Make sure your mascara makes a major impact—and lasts for good—with Marc Jacobs's new lash primer that also conditions with a formula made from peptide and vitamin b5. Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Lash Primer, $26, sephora.com
Of course the mother of the beauty world has come out with the mother of all mascaras. Pat McGrath's latest innovation is the perfect formula for building up some major drama on the lashes. Pat McGrath Labs FetishEYES Mascara, $28, patmcgrath.com.
The best lip balm on the market gets a minty fresh update. To activate the cooling sensation, just press your lips together and voila—fresh breathe and moisturized lips. Sugar Mint Rush Freshening Lip Treatment, $24, sephora.com.
A new, jelly-esque highlighter that reflects in the light with iridescent sparkle that builds nicely for both day and night. Revlon Crystal Aura Glow Gelee , $10.99, ulta.com.
Supercharged with a high concentration of AHAs and witch hazel, this toner helps fade dark spots in just a week while also helping to target fine lines and smooth your skin's overall texture. OLEHENRIKSEN Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner, $28, sephora.com.
Light like a toner and concentrated like a serum, this essence helps to reduce skin redness and irritation while also giving an extra dose of moisture. Dermalogica Redness Relief Essence, $42, dermalogica.com.
Rihanna has released even more shades of her bestselling Stunna Lip Paint, including Unattached, a orange-red hue that's sure to become a classic. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Unattached, $24, sephora.com.
In the winter months, your typical hand lotion just won't do. Enter Oribe's ultra-luxe hand scrub, which helps to protect the skin from dryness and prepares for a final step of hand lotion. Oribe Côte d'Azur Refining Hand Scrub, $52, oribe.com.
The latest from Maison Margiela Fragrances will bring you back to the sunny days of summer, with top notes of lime accord, petit grain, and cardamom. MAISON MARGIELA REPLICA Under the Lemon Trees Eau de Toilette, $126, sephora.com.