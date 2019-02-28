Best of Beauty

The 9 Best New Beauty Products This Month: Minty Lip Balm, a Dark Spot Cure-All, and More

The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Every day, there's a discovered miracle acid that your skin just has to have, or a new dry shampoo destined to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To cut down on all that noise, we've narrowed down this month's must-have new launches, i.e. the ones you actually do need to know. In February, we've got plenty of options to get your perfect lashes, from Marc Jacobs's conditioning primer to Pat McGrath's debut luxe wand. There's also a minty fresh lip balm you'll want to always have in your bag, and the new toner that helps eliminate dark spots in as little as seven days. Here, the best beauty launches of February 2019.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Lash Primer
Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Lash Primer

Make sure your mascara makes a major impact—and lasts for good—with Marc Jacobs's new lash primer that also conditions with a formula made from peptide and vitamin b5. Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Lash Primer, $26, sephora.com

Pat McGrath Labs FetishEYES Mascara

Of course the mother of the beauty world has come out with the mother of all mascaras. Pat McGrath's latest innovation is the perfect formula for building up some major drama on the lashes. Pat McGrath Labs FetishEYES Mascara, $28, patmcgrath.com.

Sugar Mint Rush Freshening Lip Treatment

The best lip balm on the market gets a minty fresh update. To activate the cooling sensation, just press your lips together and voila—fresh breathe and moisturized lips. Sugar Mint Rush Freshening Lip Treatment, $24, sephora.com.

Revlon Crystal Aura Glow Gelee

A new, jelly-esque highlighter that reflects in the light with iridescent sparkle that builds nicely for both day and night. Revlon Crystal Aura Glow Gelee , $10.99, ulta.com.

OLEHENRIKSEN Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner

Supercharged with a high concentration of AHAs and witch hazel, this toner helps fade dark spots in just a week while also helping to target fine lines and smooth your skin's overall texture. OLEHENRIKSEN Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner, $28, sephora.com.

Dermalogica Redness Relief Essence

Light like a toner and concentrated like a serum, this essence helps to reduce skin redness and irritation while also giving an extra dose of moisture. Dermalogica Redness Relief Essence, $42, dermalogica.com.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Unattached

Rihanna has released even more shades of her bestselling Stunna Lip Paint, including Unattached, a orange-red hue that's sure to become a classic. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Unattached, $24, sephora.com.

Oribe Côte d'Azur Refining Hand Scrub

In the winter months, your typical hand lotion just won't do. Enter Oribe's ultra-luxe hand scrub, which helps to protect the skin from dryness and prepares for a final step of hand lotion. Oribe Côte d'Azur Refining Hand Scrub, $52, oribe.com.

REPLICA Under The Lemon Trees Eau de Toilette

The latest from Maison Margiela Fragrances will bring you back to the sunny days of summer, with top notes of lime accord, petit grain, and cardamom. MAISON MARGIELA REPLICA Under the Lemon Trees Eau de Toilette, $126, sephora.com.

