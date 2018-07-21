Pat McGrath's Best Makeup Looks in the Pages of W

Upon news that Pat McGrath's cosmetics line Pat McGrath Labs has been estimated to be valued around $1 billion by new investors (that's a few hundreds thousands more than Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics) fans of the master of runway makeup have been clamoring for her to get a Forbes cover of her own, just like Jenner. The ball is in the money mag's court on that one, but McGrath's work has been appearing on the cover and in the pages of this magazine for years now. Working with top photographers like Steven Meisel and Steven Klein, the British-born McGrath has turned Rihanna into a post-apocalyptic queen, painted up models like the high fashion cousin of the Joker, made Gigi Hadid over as a vintage countryside gal, and made Jane Fond look damn good. Looking at some of her best work in W, it's no wonder why McGrath's own line has become such a hot seller.
Photograph by Ben Hassett and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, May 2014.
Photograph by Ben Hassett and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, May 2014.

Photograph by Steven Meisel and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, September 2011.

Rihanna by Steven Klein and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, September 2016.

Photograph by Steven Meisel and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, March 2014.

Gigi Hadid photographed by Steven Meisel with makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, September 2015.

Photograph by Steven Meisel with makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, June/July 2017.

Photograph by Steven Meisel and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, July 2012.

Photograph by Steven Meisel and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, March 2009.

Photograph by Steven Klein and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, May 2016.

Photograph by Steven Meisel and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, September 2016.

Photograph by Steven Meisel and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, June/July 2015.

Photograph by Steven Meisel and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, September 2011.

Photograph by Steven Meisel and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, September 2012.

Photograph by Steven Meisel and makeup by Pat McGrath for W Magazine, March 2013.

