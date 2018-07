Upon news that Pat McGrath 's cosmetics line Pat McGrath Labs has been estimated to be valued around $1 billion by new investors (that's a few hundreds thousands more than Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics) fans of the master of runway makeup have been clamoring for her to get a Forbes cover of her own, just like Jenner . The ball is in the money mag's court on that one, but McGrath's work has been appearing on the cover and in the pages of this magazine for years now. Working with top photographers like Steven Meisel and Steven Klein, the British-born McGrath has turned Rihanna into a post-apocalyptic queen , painted up models like the high fashion cousin of the Joker, made Gigi Hadid over as a vintage countryside gal, and made Jane Fond look damn good. Looking at some of her best work in W, it's no wonder why McGrath's own line has become such a hot seller.