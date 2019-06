It may be Men's Fashion Week in Italy, but that doesn't mean that the world's biggest supermodels are totally going to sit this one out. On Thursday night in Florence, in the midst of Pitti Uomo, Carine Roitfeld held the first official CR Runway fashion show with LuisaViaRoma, calling in Gigi and Bella Hadid, Karen Elson, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, and Irina Shayk—in her first post-breakup appearance —to walk in the show. Post-show, there was naturally an epic afterparty, where the models celebrated their catwalk turn. Also this week, Marc Jacobs hosted a party for his new label , and Michael Kors hosted an intimate breakfast to celebrate the launch of his Rainbow capsule and Pride t-shirt, benefitting the non-profit organization God’s Love We Deliver. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.