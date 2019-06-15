Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls attend the CR Runway fashion show and LuisaViaRom 90th anniversary dinner.
Bella Hadid, Virgil Abloh, Carine Roitfeld, and Gigi Hadid attend the CR Runway fashion show and LuisaViaRom 90th anniversary dinner.
Doutzen Kroes and Caroline Trentini attend the CR Runway fashion show and LuisaViaRom 90th anniversary dinner.
Virgil Abloh, Noemie Lenoiroff, Halima Aden, Gigi Hadid, Carine Roitfeld, and Bella Hadid attend the CR Runway fashion show and LuisaViaRom 90th anniversary dinner.
Karen Elson and Vito Schnabel attend the CR Runway fashion show and LuisaViaRom 90th anniversary dinner.
Sharmeen, Ashlee Simpson, Hilary Duff, and Evan Ross attend Ira and Bill DeWitt's Saint candle launch benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at MR CHOW on June 12, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Aubrey Plaza attends THE Marc Jacobs SoHo Block Party at The Marc Jacobs SoHo Store on June 12, 2019 in New York City.
Paloma Elsesser attends Bottega Veneta hosts a celebration of the launch of the Pre Fall 2019 collection in New York City.
Larsa Pippen attends Rebag celebrates the opening of its first-ever Miami location.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Meyer attend a dinner to celebrate G. Label at the Lombardi House garden.
Carla Gugino, Malin Akerman and Julianna Margulies attend the New York screening of "Jett" at The Roxy Hotel on June 11, 2019 in New York City.
Ana Khouri attends the New York Botanical Garden celebrates the opening of Brazilian Modern: The Living Art of Roberto Burle Marx.
Michael Kors and Camila Coehlo attend the Michael Kors #MKGO Rainbow Breakfast in New York City,
Elizabeth Lail, Kathryn Gallagher, and AnnaSophia Robb attend LoveShackFancy and Superga celebrate their collaboration at Laduree in New York City.
Diane Kruger, Winnie Harlow, Charles Melton, and Hugh Jackman attend the Montblanc StarWalker event on June 11, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes attend the 2019 Women In Film Max Mara Face Of The Future, celebrating Elizabeth Debicki, at Chateau Marmont on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.