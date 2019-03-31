Best of Beauty

Bella Hadid Returns to Her Natural Hair Color, Kylie Goes Makeup Free, and More of the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Just like Betty and Veronica, it's an unsaid rule that Gigi and Bella Hadid are to stick to their signature blonde and brunette hair dos. That is, until this week, when Bella returned to her natural light brown hue for a photo shoot, which she of course documented with a few selfies. Also this week, Kylie Jenner prepared for vacation by going au natural with nary a stitch of makeup in sight, and Lucy Hale, aka your new Katy Keene, put her new fashionista skills to the test by matching some daring pink eyeshadow to her sweater of the same color. Here, the best beauty moments of the week.
Bella Hadid returns to her roots. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lucy Hale matches her eyeshadow to her sweater. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kylie Jenner poses without a stitch of makeup. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rowan Blanchard tries a graphic, retro look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Vittoria Ceretti takes her skincare seriously. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lily Collins shows off a glamorous blowout. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Martha Hunt tops her waves with a hat supporting her March Madness pick. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Julia Roberts pairs her megawatt smile with some major waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Riley Keough goes casual with messy braids. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

