Just like Betty and Veronica , it's an unsaid rule that Gigi and Bella Hadid are to stick to their signature blonde and brunette hair dos. That is, until this week, when Bella returned to her natural light brown hue for a photo shoot, which she of course documented with a few selfies. Also this week, Kylie Jenner prepared for vacation by going au natural with nary a stitch of makeup in sight, and Lucy Hale, aka your new Katy Keene , put her new fashionista skills to the test by matching some daring pink eyeshadow to her sweater of the same color. Here, the best beauty moments of the week.