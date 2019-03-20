While we're waiting for the first official look at Katy Keene , the upcoming Riverdale spinoff starring Lucy Hale , the next best thing is here: a look at the leading character. While the Pretty Little Liars star was filming the CW show on location in New York City, she was photographed in her Katy Keene costume, and Hale is fully embodying the pin-up character.

In the first photo from the set, Hale wears a white collared shirt tied with a bow, dripping with two cherries, and paired with a navy skirt. Presumably, the Uggs and beige robe-like coat she wore won't make it into the final cut. Other than her outfit, Hale looks virtually the same with her brown lob.

In the forthcoming series, she plays a personal shopper working at a high-end store to pay the bills while she moonlights as a fashion designer. Katy Keene's social circle, meanwhile, consists of an aspiring musician named Josie McCoy, who's played by Riverdale 's Ashleigh Murray, as well as the socialite turned businesswoman Alexandra Cabot, played by American Vandal ’s Camille Hyde, and her brother Alexander Cabot ( Scream Queens ’ Lucien Laviscount), who is trying to convince is dad that he's worthy of running the family business, all the while staying plugged into the music scene, where he comes across McCoy. Those four characters are also joined by Jorge, a bodega worker and drag queen named Ginger, who's played by Penny Dreadful ’s Jonny Beauchamp, and party girl Pepper Smith played by Saving Hope ’s Julia Chan, per Deadline.

Pinterest Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The musical dramedy is apparently "very different from Riverdale,” as Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said at a press junket last August, as Deadline noted. As for whether or not other Riverdale characters will be appearing in the show, based on the Archie character who had her own comic for 12 years, it seems unlikely considering CW president Mark Pedowitz said last month that Katy Keene picks up years after Riverdale is set. “If anyone from Riverdale were to come to Katy, they'd come as their older self,” he said, per TV Insider.

We'll be waiting for awhile to find out for sure, though, as there's not yet a premiere date set for the CW show. In the meantime, you can get your Archie comics fix from Riverdale , which is currently in the middle of its third season, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which returns April 5.