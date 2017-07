20 New Belts to Buy Now, Including A Gucci Logo Design And the Must-Have from Raf Simons's First Calvin Klein Collection

Every street style star worth their weight knows the importance of a small accessory that brings their look from basic to styled perfectly. Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, and Bella Hadid have all been cinching up recently, and the final look is polished and chic. For a foolproof buy, invest in the new classic, a Gucci logo belt, in either black or brown leather, or spring for one with embellishments for a very Alessandro Michele-approved style. For a sexier look, try a corset-inspired belt from Tom Ford. Some vintage styles are making their way back too - Bella Hadid recently wore a chain belt, and Givenchy has a silver one for fall that is a must-have. 70s-inspired tassel belts are also on our radar - we love the one from Saint Laurent, as it is a perfect transitional piece from bohemian summer looks to fall layering styles. Another option we can’t live with out? The industrial style logo belt from Off-White. Nothing grabs our attention like a bold belt . Shop these 20 must-haves, here.