Big Belts and Cinched Waists Are Back—Just Ask Bella Hadid and Celine Dion

When it comes to red carpet dressing, sometimes nothing quite beats an hourglass silhouette—and what better to help make that shape happen than a waist-cinching, ultra-chic belt? Just look to style setters like Lily James , Bella Hadid, and Nicole Kidman, who have all taken to wearing over-sized belts on the red carpet. Priyanka Chopra topped her sparkly knit Michael Kors dress with a tonal black belt at this year's CFDA Awards , while Scarlett Johansson wore a white, grommet-adorned version by the same designer to the Tony Awards. During Paris Haute Couture earlier this month, Celine Dion belted a yellow leather coat dress, which landed her on the top of W's Best Dressed List, while Hadid topped off a sweet Miu Miu dress with a contrasting waist-cincher. Here, a look at some great belts to grace the red carpet over the past few months.