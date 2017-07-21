Trend Guide

Big Belts and Cinched Waists Are Back—Just Ask Bella Hadid and Celine Dion

When it comes to red carpet dressing, sometimes nothing quite beats an hourglass silhouette—and what better to help make that shape happen than a waist-cinching, ultra-chic belt? Just look to style setters like Lily James, Bella Hadid, and Nicole Kidman, who have all taken to wearing over-sized belts on the red carpet. Priyanka Chopra topped her sparkly knit Michael Kors dress with a tonal black belt at this year's CFDA Awards, while Scarlett Johansson wore a white, grommet-adorned version by the same designer to the Tony Awards. During Paris Haute Couture earlier this month, Celine Dion belted a yellow leather coat dress, which landed her on the top of W's Best Dressed List, while Hadid topped off a sweet Miu Miu dress with a contrasting waist-cincher. Here, a look at some great belts to grace the red carpet over the past few months.
Credit
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - July 3rd, 2017
Getty
1/21

Celine Dion is seen on July 3, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
2/21

Bella Hadid attends Miu Miu Cruise Collection cocktail & party as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
3/21

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the IWC Schaffhausen Dinner in Honour of the BFI at Rosewood London on October 4, 2016 in London, England.

Getty
4/21

Model Karolina Kurkova attends the Thakoon fashion show on September 8, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
5/21

Lily Aldridge attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on October 17, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
6/21

Diane Kruger attends the screening of IFC Films' "Disorder" hosted by The Cinema Society & Chopard, with Line 39 and Qui at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on August 9, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
7/21

Dakota Fanning attends the 4th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at The Plaza hotel on October 25, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
8/21

Zoe Saldana attends TWO x TWO For AIDS and Art 2016 on October 22, 2016 in Dallas, Texas.

David M. Benett
9/21

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Amber Valletta attends The Fashion Awards in partnership with Swarovski nominees' lunch hosted by the British Fashion Council with Grey Goose at Little House Mayfair on December 4, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Soho House)

Getty
10/21

Katy Perry arrives at the Capitol Records 75th Anniversary Gala at Capitol Records Tower on November 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
11/21

Alexa Chung attends the Noon By Noor fashion show during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 3, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 9, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
12/21

Kylie Jenner steps out in jean on jean, fitted with a large hanging belt on February 12, 2017 in New York, New York.

Getty
13/21

Zosia Mamet attends the Metrograph Theater 1st Year Anniversary Party at The Metrograph on March 8, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
14/21

Nicole Kidman attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty
15/21

Cara Delevingne attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
16/21

Lara Stone arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Getty
17/21

Charlotte Casiraghi attend the Women in Motion Awards Dinner at the 70th Cannes Film Festival at Place de la Castre on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Getty
18/21

Ella Purnell attends The Serpentine Galleries Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on June 28, 2017 in London, England.

Getty
19/21

Scarlett Johansson attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
20/21

Priyanka Chopra attends the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
21/21

Lily James arrives ahead of the Baby Driver Australian Premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 12, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

