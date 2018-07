Elle Fanning's Purple Shadow, Kourtney Kardashian's Wet Lob, And More of the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

Elle Fanning has never strayed away from a dramatic red carpet moment , whether it be a custom-made, unicorn-emblazoned dress that took over 300 hours to make to cool, mod minidresses. And it would seem that that flair for the dramatics extends to her downtime ensembles, as well—not to mention her beauty routine. This week, Fanning took to Instagram to post a picture of some darning purple eyeshadow, paired with a loose bun and choker necklace. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian, on a seemingly never-ending vacation, donned a wet-looking bob, while January Jones wore a full head of voluminous curls. Also this week, Jennifer Lopez went Barbie-glam in a wavy high ponytail, and Lucy Hale opted for a chic chignon and red lips. Here, the best beauty moments of the week.