Kylie Jenner shows off bright blue hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Laura Harrier goes for a head of curls and a soft glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Christina Aguilera wears glitter all over. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Alessandra Ambrosio sports a sun-kissed glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Teddy Quinlivan shows off a glowing complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Shay Mitchell pairs angular sunglasses with a topknot. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lucy Hale wears star pins in her blunt bob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Winnie Harlow keeps it simple in side-parted curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Daphne Groeneveld wears a natural beachy look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Hari Nef goes for a '60s mod vibe with a Myspace twist. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Taylor Hill celebrates the new year in her natural waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jeanne Damas sports her signature red lip and rosy cheeks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.