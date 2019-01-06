Kylie Jenner’s Aqua Hair, Christina Aguilera’s All-Over Glitter, and More in the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

The new year is finally here, and with it comes parties, resolutions, and plenty of Instagram updates on how our favorite celebs spent the first week of 2019. Some rang in the new year beachside, like Alessandra Ambrosio and Daphne Groeneveld, who both sported sun-kissed glows. Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera upped the drama, pairing her signature red lip and retro curls with all-over glitter. Lucy Hale also added some sparkle to her look via crystal star hair pins nestled into a blunt bob, and Kylie Jenner posed while debuting fresh aqua locks. While a new year is often an excuse to experiment with your look, keeping it simple works just as well. Case in point: Taylor Hill showed off her natural waves as the clock struck midnight, Teddy Quinlivan put the focus on her radiant complexion, and Winnie Harlow lounged in long, side-parted waves. Here, all the best beauty looks of the week.
Photo of Kylie Jenner.
Kylie Jenner shows off bright blue hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Laura Harrier goes for a head of curls and a soft glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Christina Aguilera wears glitter all over. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Alessandra Ambrosio sports a sun-kissed glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Teddy Quinlivan shows off a glowing complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Shay Mitchell pairs angular sunglasses with a topknot. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lucy Hale wears star pins in her blunt bob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Winnie Harlow keeps it simple in side-parted curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Daphne Groeneveld wears a natural beachy look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Hari Nef goes for a '60s mod vibe with a Myspace twist. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Taylor Hill celebrates the new year in her natural waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Jeanne Damas sports her signature red lip and rosy cheeks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

