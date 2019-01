The new year is finally here, and with it comes parties, resolutions, and plenty of Instagram updates on how our favorite celebs spent the first week of 2019. Some rang in the new year beachside, like Alessandra Ambrosio and Daphne Groeneveld, who both sported sun-kissed glows. Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera upped the drama, pairing her signature red lip and retro curls with all-over glitter. Lucy Hale also added some sparkle to her look via crystal star hair pins nestled into a blunt bob, and Kylie Jenner posed while debuting fresh aqua locks. While a new year is often an excuse to experiment with your look, keeping it simple works just as well. Case in point: Taylor Hill showed off her natural waves as the clock struck midnight, Teddy Quinlivan put the focus on her radiant complexion, and Winnie Harlow lounged in long, side-parted waves. Here, all the best beauty looks of the week.