Slick Woods's Green Hair, Beyoncé's Matte Lip, and More of This Week's Best Instagram Beauty Moments

This week was a popular one for bold hair choices. Case in point: Khloe Kardashian debuted a new shade of pastel pink, while Slick Woods stepped out in a bright green buzz (with brows to match). Georgia May Jagger also recently dyed her hair a vibrant shade, showing off her hot pink locks while posing for a selfie. Meanwhile, the model Behati Prinsloo kept it all natural in an easy high pony, and Bella Hadid sported a sleek '60s-inspired 'do. On the makeup front, Kylie Jenner channeled old Hollywood glam in a red lip and matching nails, while Yara Shahidi went for a glossy burgundy pout, and Imaan Hammam proved warm-toned eye looks aren't going anywhere. Here, a closer look at all of this week's best beauty moments.
Photo of Beyonce.
Beyoncé proves the matte red lip is a classic. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Behati Prinsloo keeps it simple in a high pony. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Yara Shahidi sports a glossy burgundy pout. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Bella Hadid rocks a '60s-inspired 'do. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian debuts pastel pink locks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Imaan Hammam glows in glittery pink shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Christina Aguilera pairs a sultry smokey eye with a nude lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Georgia May Jagger shows off a head of hot pink hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Slick Woods dyed her hair to match her furry green coat. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Dua Lipa wears a grungy gold eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kylie Jenner goes for a classic Hollywood vibe. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

