This week was a popular one for bold hair choices. Case in point: Khloe Kardashian debuted a new shade of pastel pink, while Slick Woods stepped out in a bright green buzz (with brows to match). Georgia May Jagger also recently dyed her hair a vibrant shade, showing off her hot pink locks while posing for a selfie. Meanwhile, the model Behati Prinsloo kept it all natural in an easy high pony, and Bella Hadid sported a sleek '60s-inspired 'do. On the makeup front, Kylie Jenner channeled old Hollywood glam in a red lip and matching nails, while Yara Shahidi went for a glossy burgundy pout, and Imaan Hammam proved warm-toned eye looks aren't going anywhere. Here, a closer look at all of this week's best beauty moments.