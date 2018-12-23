Beyoncé proves the matte red lip is a classic. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Behati Prinsloo keeps it simple in a high pony. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Yara Shahidi sports a glossy burgundy pout. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Bella Hadid rocks a '60s-inspired 'do. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Khloe Kardashian debuts pastel pink locks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Imaan Hammam glows in glittery pink shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Christina Aguilera pairs a sultry smokey eye with a nude lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Georgia May Jagger shows off a head of hot pink hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Slick Woods dyed her hair to match her furry green coat. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Dua Lipa wears a grungy gold eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kylie Jenner goes for a classic Hollywood vibe. Photo courtesy of Instagram.