If it feels like the Kardashian-Jenner sisters change their hair colors and styles every other week, that's because, in recent months, it's exactly how often they've undergone their regular mini-makeovers. Khloé Kardashian is the latest member of the family to show off back-to-back hair transformations: At the beginning of December, she debuted a Khaleesi-esque, platinum blond shade, writing on Instagram at the time, "I loooooove my new hair color!" Alas, that love wasn't meant to last, since, less than two weeks later, on Saturday, she shared a photo on Instagram of her freshly dyed frosty pink 'do.

In the picture, Kardashian's waist-length hair is styled in loose, undone waves. Stylist Andrew Fitzsimons appears to have simply layered the cotton candy color on top, leaving much of Kardashian's pale platinum shade still intact underneath. "You'll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment," the Good American founder captioned her photo, which is certainly as good a reason as any to dabble in bizarre and unnatural hair colors.

Loading View on Instagram

Kardashian's Princess Lolly-inspired new look is far from the only Kardashian-Jenner hair color to come straight from the Candy Land board. Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner both also went pink this year: Kardashian West in February , after declaring herself "over" her then-platinum locks, and Jenner in September , following her own bleached-blond moment in honor of her 21st birthday in August. (Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian , unfortunately, have proved themselves much less willing than their sisters to branch out beyond their own natural brown shades.)

Loading View on Instagram

Months after her bubblegum phase, and in between her near-constant flip-flopping between her natural dark brown and husband Kanye West's preferred platinum, Kardashian West found the time to try yet another wacky shade: a faded neon green that perfectly matched the Ferrari in which she explored Miami during a quick getaway in August. Rounding out the KKW Beauty mogul's rainbow of hair colors is the silvery-blue shade she sported almost exactly a year ago, in December 2017.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Jenner, of course, is easily the front-runner in her family in terms of hair color experimentation . She, too, went blue this year, in a long denim-colored wig at Coachella in April, during which she also donned a blinding neon pink weave. Beyond those, and prior to this relatively tame year, Jenner has gone—in no particular order—fire engine red, Halloween-y orange, lemon yellow, vibrant purple, faded green, bright blue, a mermaid-y rainbow, and pink again (and again). Perhaps most memorably of all, for several months in 2014, she dipped the ends of her dark hair in turquoise dye .

Revisit all those magical moments in hairstory with this trip into the depths of Jenner's technicolored Instagram feed:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Khloé Kardashian on the Beauty Advice She Would Have Given Her Younger Self