Like little sister Kylie Jenner before her, Khloé Kardashian has turned to the life-changing magic of a good platinum dye job to prep for the oncoming holiday season and close out 2018 on a brighter, lighter note. On Monday, Kardashian shared videos on her Instagram Story in which she simultaneously showed off her newly blonder hair color and bounced daughter True Thompson on her hip, in an impressive feat of motherly multitasking. Though Kardashian didn't go into detail about her hair change, she did quip, while sporting an Instagram filter that sent diamonds shooting out of her face in every direction, that the animation captured "how I feel with this new hair."

Tracey Cunningham , hairstylist to the stars, was significantly more effusive. She reposted two of Kardashian's selfie videos on her own Instagram page, writing in one caption, "@khloekardashian I love you #platinumblonde I love doing your hair color." Cunningham went on to explain the extensive process of layering various highlights on different sections of Kardashian's hair, from roots to ends, in order to achieve the chic icy shade, adding, "You were so patient."

The color change, it seems, was enough of a makeover for Kardashian for now. Perhaps not wanting to spend even more time in Cunningham's chair, Kardashian seems to have opted to retain her pre-platinum mid-length style rather than hopping on the current celeb-favorite lob train .

Kardashian's lighter look comes only a few weeks after Jenner transformed her own locks into a similarly light blond shade. Though Jenner's 'do is somewhat more silvery than Kardashian's pale yellow color, both kept a bit of their darker natural shades at the roots. But don't expect the sisters to be twinning forever: Only a few hours before bleaching her hair in mid-November, Jenner shared a few throwback photos of her as a brunette and hinted, "Almost ready for my dark hair."

And the platinum blonde trend stretches far beyond the Kardashian-Jenner family. Just last week, Hilary Duff documented her own hours-long process of going blonder . "The winter white out is complete," she captioned a shot of the final product, which was masterminded by Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, cofounders of L.A.'s Nine Zero One salon. Still other newly "icy"-tressed stars include Rose Byrne , Sophie Turner , and Pete Davidson .

