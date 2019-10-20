Best of Beauty

Irina Shayk's Red Lip, Marc Jacobs' "MAN-icure" and More of This Week's Best Beauty on Instagram

Halloween might be around the corner, but between Tommy Genesis’ glamorous gothic eye and Princess Nokia’s scarlet shadow dusted from temple to cheekbone, there are plenty of looks you can make last-minute with just your makeup bag. Despite dropping temperatures, bold, poppy pouts were there to brighten up your feed: Elsa Hosk paired soft pinks on the eyes and cheeks with a fuchsia lipstick, while Irina Shayk sported the perfect matte red lip in New York. Marc Jacobs was on a tear with a succession of sparkly barrettes, but this week he showed off another glittering accessory: a hunter green manicure embellished with garnet gems, courtesy of Mei Kawajiri. Alexa Demie proved she can rock any makeup, elaborate or simple, as shown by this week’s natural look, while Bombshell co-stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie went the understated route in matching rosy lips on The Ellen Show. Also: Lady Gaga showed off her post-performance relaxation routine, Joan Smalls sported tousled texture, and Beyoncé continued to be, well, Beyoncé.
Irina Shayk showed up to support Pat McGrath in a crimson lip. Courtesy of Instagram.
Marc Jacobs got punny: “Totally MEI-smerized by my MAN-icure. It is MEI-jor!!!” Courtesy of Instagram.

Beyoncé wore a voluminous updo for a night out. Courtesy of Instagram.

Elsa Hosk wore pink all over by Patrick Ta. Courtesy of Instagram.

Alexa Demie rocked an understated look by Kale Teter. Courtesy of Instagram.

Nicole Kidman wore a pink lip by Angela Levin and soft waves by Kylee Heath. Courtesy of Instagram.

Joan Smalls shared a snap of wavy hair and glowing skin. Courtesy of Instagram.

Fernanda Ly showed off blunt blonde bangs by Angelica Airi Devou at Shizen Brooklyn. Courtesy of Instagram.

Imaan Hammam wore a sleek Y2K updo by Hos Hounkpatin. Courtesy of Instagram.

Tommy Genesis wore an embellished smokey eye by Zaheer Sukhnandan. Courtesy of Instagram.

Princess Nokia showed off high-impact red shadow all over. Courtesy of Instagram.

Madelaine Petsch wore a powder blue shadow by Courtney Hart. Courtesy of Instagram.

