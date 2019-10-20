Irina Shayk showed up to support Pat McGrath in a crimson lip. Courtesy of Instagram.
Marc Jacobs got punny: “Totally MEI-smerized by my MAN-icure. It is MEI-jor!!!” Courtesy of Instagram.
Beyoncé wore a voluminous updo for a night out. Courtesy of Instagram.
Elsa Hosk wore pink all over by Patrick Ta. Courtesy of Instagram.
Alexa Demie rocked an understated look by Kale Teter. Courtesy of Instagram.
Nicole Kidman wore a pink lip by Angela Levin and soft waves by Kylee Heath. Courtesy of Instagram.
Joan Smalls shared a snap of wavy hair and glowing skin. Courtesy of Instagram.
Fernanda Ly showed off blunt blonde bangs by Angelica Airi Devou at Shizen Brooklyn. Courtesy of Instagram.
Imaan Hammam wore a sleek Y2K updo by Hos Hounkpatin. Courtesy of Instagram.
Tommy Genesis wore an embellished smokey eye by Zaheer Sukhnandan. Courtesy of Instagram.
Princess Nokia showed off high-impact red shadow all over. Courtesy of Instagram.
Madelaine Petsch wore a powder blue shadow by Courtney Hart. Courtesy of Instagram.