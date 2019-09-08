Best of Beauty

Jem Tones at Jeremy Scott, Alexa Demie's Euphoria-Inspired Eye and More of This Week's Best Beauty

As countless models, celebrities and more flock to the city for New York Fashion Week, one thing is clear: eye-catching makeup was big this week. Call it the Euphoria effect: from the runways to the after-parties, glitter was everywhere. Jeremy Scott had models made up in pastel punk hair with makeup by Kabuki, while Gigi Hadid showed her support in a razor-sharp smokey eye. While no Fashion Month is complete without makeup artist mainstay Pat McGrath, the glittering goth-infused look she created on Ariel Nicholson at Tomo Koizumi is already a highlight—especially when paired with Guido Palau’s architectural coiffures. Outside of fashion week, Alexa Demie shared a snap courtesy of frequent collaborator Raoul Alejandre, with a rhinestone-encrusted look worthy of her breakout character. From Lucy Boynton’s crystalline clown tears in Venice to Dua Lipa’s technicolor lids in London, the boldest beauty this week on Instagram, here.
Alexa Demie channeled Maddie Perez with makeup stylist Raoul Alejandre. Courtesy of Instagram.
Alexa Demie channeled Maddie Perez with makeup stylist Raoul Alejandre. Courtesy of Instagram.

Ariel Nicholson sported makeup by Pat McGrath worthy of Siouxsie Sioux at Tomo Koizumi. Courtesy of Instagram.

Justine Skye rocked glowing skin and voluminous curls. Courtesy of Instagram. Courtesy of Instagram.

Gigi Hadid wore a seriously smokey eye by Patrick Ta to the Jeremy Scott show Friday night. Courtesy of Instagram.

Anok Yai shared a selfie featuring minimalist copper liner pre-fashion week. Courtesy of Instagram.

Jo Baker took a page from Zendaya’s book with Lucy Boynton’s harlequin makeup for the Venice Film Festival. Courtesy of Instagram.

Models posed backstage in Jem and the Holograms-inspired looks. Courtesy of Instagram.

Julia Garner sat front row at Kate Spade in soft peach tones courtesy of Hung Vanngo. Courtesy of Instagram.

Adut Akech paired her bronze shadow with a Versace bathrobe. Courtesy of Instagram.

Karolina Kurkova in glittering grunge glam by Kale Teter. Courtesy of Instagram.

Dua Lipa sported peacock shadow by Lisa Eldridge in London. Courtesy of Instagram.

