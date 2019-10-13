Best of Beauty

Gigi Hadid's Duochrome Corners, Zoey Deutch's Minimalist Mani and More of the Best Beauty on Instagram

AR beauty, early aughts influence, and yes, even more Euphoria-worthy makeup: this week was all about trends on Instagram. Aaron Philip and Ashley Graham embraced the Instagram filter fad with freckled floral and dollar-signed looks respectively. Marina Diamandis showed the Euphoria effect was still alive and well, wearing eye gems and pink shadow at The Greek LA. Y2K hair accessories also continued to pop up, most notably on the head of Marc Jacobs, who’s been wearing a succession of bling-y barrettes apparently from the counter at Bigelow’s Pharmacy. While Zoey Deutch offered a string of stunning looks while juggling press for The Politician and Zombieland 2, her sheer pink nails with subtle silver accents were a particular stand out. Taking on one of Spring-Summer 2020’s chicest nail trends, Bella Hadid showed off exaggerated french tips before her 23rd birthday celebration, while her sister Gigi wore a glossy, glittery eye paired with a nude lip by Patrick Ta. Also this week: Margot Robbie kicked off her Birds of Prey PR in pink and citrine tones, Kiersey Clemons’ dramatic cat eye, and more of the best beauty on Instagram, here.
