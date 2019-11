See Selena Gomez's Smokey Eye and More of This Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

While we wait for our post-Halloween hangovers to fade, here are some of the week's best beauty looks to help pass the time. Joan Smalls Renell Medrano , and Riley Montana went as TLC for Halloween, in makeup and hair done by Sir John Scott Osbourne Jr. and Hos Hounkpatin respectively, while Normani channeled both Cher and Naomi Campbell. In Halloween hair news, Bella Hadid rocked a pixie as Fred Flintsone and Jaden Smith donned a platinum wig as Tyler, the Creator. Taking a break from not one but two amazing costumes ( David Bowie and “Lady Annie Bellum” ), Janelle Monaé paired an intricate updo with a fuchsia lip at the premiere of Harriet. Moving past spooky season, Zara Larsson ditched her platinum blonde locks for a warm copper, but she wasn’t the only singer to do so: Halsey debuted ginger hair on Thursday. Tommy Dorfman wore a pop of lemon eye shadow to Prabal Gurung’s book launch, while Lucy Boynton sported a delicate silvery shadow by Romy Soleimani . Selena Gomez wore a flawless smokey eye to promote her new singles. Also this week: Hailee Steinfeld's gothic glam, Rosie Huntington Whitley’s fire engine red lip, and more of this week’s best beauty from Halloween and beyond.