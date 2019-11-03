Best of Beauty

See Selena Gomez's Smokey Eye and More of This Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

While we wait for our post-Halloween hangovers to fade, here are some of the week's best beauty looks to help pass the time. Joan Smalls, Renell Medrano, and Riley Montana went as TLC for Halloween, in makeup and hair done by Sir John, Scott Osbourne Jr. and Hos Hounkpatin respectively, while Normani channeled both Cher and Naomi Campbell. In Halloween hair news, Bella Hadid rocked a pixie as Fred Flintsone and Jaden Smith donned a platinum wig as Tyler, the Creator. Taking a break from not one but two amazing costumes (David Bowie and “Lady Annie Bellum”), Janelle Monaé paired an intricate updo with a fuchsia lip at the premiere of Harriet. Moving past spooky season, Zara Larsson ditched her platinum blonde locks for a warm copper, but she wasn’t the only singer to do so: Halsey debuted ginger hair on Thursday. Tommy Dorfman wore a pop of lemon eye shadow to Prabal Gurung’s book launch, while Lucy Boynton sported a delicate silvery shadow by Romy Soleimani. Selena Gomez wore a flawless smokey eye to promote her new singles. Also this week: Hailee Steinfeld's gothic glam, Rosie Huntington Whitley’s fire engine red lip, and more of this week’s best beauty from Halloween and beyond.
Selena Gomez wears a smokey eye/
1/12

Selena Gomez promoted her new singles in makeup by Hung Vannago. Courtesy of Instagram.

2/12

Janelle Monae in makeup by Jessica Smalls and hair by Nikki Nelms. Courtesy of Instagram.

3/12

Joan Smalls, Renell Medrano, and Riley Montana did a perfect homage to TLC’s “No Scrubs” video. Courtesy of Instagram.

4/12

Zara Larsson went red earlier this week. Courtesy of Instagram.

5/12

Bella Hadid showed off short hair for Halloween. Courtesy of Instagram.

6/12

Lucy Boynton matched her eye shadow to her dress. Courtesy of Instagram.

7/12

Tommy Dorfman wore sunny yellow eyeshadow in LA by Homa Safar. Courtesy of Instagram.

8/12

Normani went as two icons with the help of Grace Pae and César DeLeön Ramirêz. Courtesy of Instagram.

9/12

Rosie Huntington Whitley rocked a bold red lip by Nikki Wolff. Courtesy of Instagram.

10/12

Halsey also changed up her hair color later in the week with the help of Martin-Christopher Harper. Courtesy of Instagram.

11/12

Hailee Steinfeld matched her vampy nails to her lipstick to promote Dickinson. Courtesy of Instagram.

12/12

Jaden Smith wore a blonde bowl cut as he emulated fellow musician Tyler, the Creator. Courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

BeautySelena GomezHalsey