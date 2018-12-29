The 20 Best Beauty Tips We Learned in 2018, Courtesy of Ashley Benson, Jen Atkin, and Priyanka Chopra

"I love clear eye gloss by Jillian Dempsey to add some life to any eye."
Atkin recommends "filling in your hairline with Anastasia Brow Palette to make hair photograph fuller."
"A good beauty trick I have is to tight line your eyes. It gives your lashes a thicker, fuller appearance."
"Good skin supplements are spirulina—avoid the California or Japan sourced brands because of radiation levels, get the Hawaiian or New Zealand stuff."
"Lymphatic drainage massages. Learn to do them on yourself—only takes 15 minutes, and it will save your life one day."
"I am a huge advocate of focusing just as much on mental health as on physical health. I am an advocate of therapy, and I am an advocate of self-care. I don’t look at my body and my mind as separate—I look at them as the same thing, and I try to take care of them as best I can."
To keep her morning complexion fresh and rejuvenated, the Italian beauty revealed that to combat swollen eyes in the morning, she recommends putting "cold water, ice cubes, and sliced cucumber in a bowl and wash[ing] your face with it."
"Being well rested is the key to looking your best. I also make sure to moisturize before I go to bed and occasionally prep with under eye masks."
"I've learned that you cannot apply foundation if the skin isn't ready and properly moisturized, because the result won't be the same."
"My mom always told me to keep my shoulders down and my head up. I was always taught from a young age not to slouch or have poor posture."
"Every once in a while a day of nothing on your face is needed. All the moisturizers, CC creams, BB creams, etc., take a toll on your skin and skin breathing is much needed."
"I also recently became obsessed with jade rollers. I use a cold jade roller on my face every morning to cut down on puffiness and also helps me wake up."
"Put your blush up very high on your cheeks, right under the eyes. It lifts your cheekbones. And also put some paper or a postcard over your eyelids when you apply a lot of mascara to get extra-long lashes!"
"A good oil that could work for both face and body. They not only reduce your wrinkles, sun damage and prevent further aging with their antioxidants but also protect your skin against pollutants, and they really penetrate into the skin if applied correctly, while many other creams don't."
"The secret to good skin for me is not using too many products. The fewer products you use, the more beautiful your skin will look. I use so many natural products, like aloe vera, clay masks, all these little, little things. You don’t need to use all these chemicals."
"I use olive oil to take of tricky eye make up. Comes right off."
"I die over Olaplex. I change my hair color pretty often, but my hair colorist Matt Rez saved me from burning it down and takes care of it so much. After care is important. I sleep with Olaplex in my hair every time I can."
"Vitamin C oil on your face. You wake up the next day glowing. ChapStick on your eyelids, especially in the dry months. And then, a lot of water—I drink like a fish."
"I’ll use shea butter to moisturize my skin, or coconut oil. I’ll use African black soap; that’s just an example of natural soap that I’ll use to clean my body. I think, What can I use to enrich and empower the cells on my body to be better at what they’re already doing and programmed to do?"
"Long-lasting makeup is all in the setting! I always bake in areas where I am prone to shininess and I find it really helps for keeping my skin looking great all evening."
