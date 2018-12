The 20 Best Beauty Tips We Learned in 2018, Courtesy of Ashley Benson, Jen Atkin, and Priyanka Chopra

Over the course of 2018, we've interviewed many a model, actor, and beauty professional to get their input on the best skincare regimens, hair and makeup trends, and overall wellness secrets. After all, when looking and feeling good is part of your job, you're bound to pick up a few tips along the way. Ranging from the model Lili Sumner 's holistic skin supplement recommendations to the importance of baking à la makeup maven Huda Kattan , we've rounded up the best of the best. Here, the 20 best beauty tips of the year.