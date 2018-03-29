"Go Bold Or Go Home", W Magazine, March 2018. Photographed by Roe Ethridge. Styled by Zara Zachrisson. Hair by Jimmy Paul. Makeup by Dick Page.

Whether she's walking the runways of Miu Miu and Sonia Rykiel or gracing the inside pages of W, model Lili Sumner has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces in fashion. Known for her distinct bleached brows and gap-toothed grin, the New Zealander proves to have the serious beauty regiment to back it up. From her all natural skincare products to her DIY makeup removing hacks, here Sumner shares all of her top beauty secrets.

Medicine cabinet snapshot:

Bee Yummy Skinfood, Dr. Hauschka Facial Toner, Aesop deodorant, Girl Undiscovered Under the Waterfall Crystal Cleansing Water, Aura Cacia Love Potion.

Good skin starts with:

Good skin starts with diet and luck, but this magic natural face cream I use called Bee Yummy really does the trick. You can buy it at Live Live & Organic in the East Village.

SPF of choice:

I use Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer SPF 47 and it’s not tested on animals.

Makeup miracles:

I keep my eyebrows bleached and always have. This little product called Jolen, which is actually for bleaching moustaches, is a great gentle product that I can use regularly.

Never leave the house without:

Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm.

A good hair day starts with:

I shampoo and condition with Original & Mineral and brush my hair into place and leave it to air dry.

My hair colorist always says:

Rinse your hair with cold water, especially for bleached hair .

Nails must be:

I like them short and natural , with something fancy on my toes.

Beauty from the inside out:

Good skin supplements are spirulina—avoid the California or Japan sourced brands because of radiation levels, get the Hawaiian or New Zealand stuff. Glutathione is a magic vitamin. I always take vitamin C, at least 2000 mg's a day, and I go to the NutriDrip clinic in NYC if I know I’ll be traveling a lot or I’m feeling run down. The Cleanse drip is my favorite.

Exercise obsession:

Honestly, I’m not a gym bunny in any sense. I walk everywhere and I dance for fun and do Kundalini yoga occasionally.

Drink of choice:

Cup of tea in the morning. Champagne in the evening.

Favorite scent:

I like mixing essential oils.

Spa-cation at:

I like sitting in the Russian Bathhouse and having a chat with friends whilst observing some of the more unusual residents of my neighborhood.

TSA-friendly essentials:

I usually bring a face spray like the rose water one by Heritage Store so I can spritz throughout the flight, and a natural hand sanitizer to feel fresh. Dr. Bronner makes a good one.

In-tub must-read:

Currently I’m reading The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter by Carson McCullers. It's a beautiful in-tub read. And don’t forget to add epsom salts to your bath for a good magnesium soak.

Best-kept beauty secret:

I use olive oil to take of tricky eye make up. Comes right off.

Beauty myth you’d like to debunk:

The idea that you need fancy new face creams that claim to anti-age your skin. Those products are generally tested on animals and are not essential. A good diet and a skincare regime with natural products is all you need.

Definite doppelgänger:

People tell me Shelley Duvall or Donna Jordan.