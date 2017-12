8 Glitter Nail Polishes for a Festive, Sparkly New Year's Eve Manicure

The holiday season is a time for sparkly eyes , glossy lips and shimmery cheekbones. And a glittery manicure is the perfect finishing touch. So, we've compiled the best glitter nail polishes for every style. Elevate a neutral manicure with Dior's glitzy golden shimmer or Smith & Cult's playful silver glitter. For those who prefer a bit color, try Deborah Lippmann's subtle maroon red or Guerlain's deep purple. If you seek a more dramatic finish, Jinsoon's rose-gold particle infused polish is sure to be a holiday party show stopper. Here, a closer look at the best glitter nail polishes to rock on New Year's Eve and beyond.