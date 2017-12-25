8 Glitter Nail Polishes for a Festive, Sparkly New Year's Eve Manicure

Your favorite red comes with a hint of shimmer.
Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Bettina's Song, $24, barneys.com
This shimmery polish is infused with Guerlain's signature scent.
Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Nail Laquer in Black Perfecto007, $25, neimanmarcus.com
This vibrant golden shade is sure to turn heads at any holiday party.
Dior Diorific Vernis Nail Liner in 001 Precious Rocks, $28, nordstrom.com
With glittering particles, this nail polish stands out from the rest.
Jinsoon Nail Lacquer in Fête, $20, nordstrom.com
A hint of shimmer can elevate a neutral nail.
Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Glaze Nail Lacquer in 112 Le Charm, $18, bergdorfgoodman.com
This festive pink shade is a long-lasting formula that will last through New Year's Eve.
NARS Nail Polish in Back Room, $20, neimanmarcus.com
This glitzy gold is subtle enough for someone who typically wears a more neutral shade.
OPI Nail Lacquer in Glitzerland, $11, opi.com
Whether you wear it on its own or paired with another color, this silver glitter polish adds a touch of glamour to your manicure.
Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Glass Souls, $18, nordstrom.com