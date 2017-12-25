8 Glitter Nail Polishes for a Festive, Sparkly New Year's Eve Manicure

The holiday season is a time for sparkly eyes, glossy lips and shimmery cheekbones. And a glittery manicure is the perfect finishing touch. So, we've compiled the best glitter nail polishes for every style. Elevate a neutral manicure with Dior's glitzy golden shimmer or Smith & Cult's playful silver glitter. For those who prefer a bit color, try Deborah Lippmann's subtle maroon red or Guerlain's deep purple. If you seek a more dramatic finish, Jinsoon's rose-gold particle infused polish is sure to be a holiday party show stopper. Here, a closer look at the best glitter nail polishes to rock on New Year's Eve and beyond.
Your favorite red comes with a hint of shimmer.Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Bettina&#x27;s Song, $24, barneys.com
1/8

Your favorite red comes with a hint of shimmer.

Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Bettina's Song, $24, barneys.com

2/8

This shimmery polish is infused with Guerlain's signature scent.

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Nail Laquer in Black Perfecto007, $25, neimanmarcus.com

3/8

This vibrant golden shade is sure to turn heads at any holiday party.

Dior Diorific Vernis Nail Liner in 001 Precious Rocks, $28, nordstrom.com

4/8

With glittering particles, this nail polish stands out from the rest.

Jinsoon Nail Lacquer in Fête, $20, nordstrom.com

5/8

A hint of shimmer can elevate a neutral nail.

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Glaze Nail Lacquer in 112 Le Charm, $18, bergdorfgoodman.com

6/8

This festive pink shade is a long-lasting formula that will last through New Year's Eve.

NARS Nail Polish in Back Room, $20, neimanmarcus.com

7/8

This glitzy gold is subtle enough for someone who typically wears a more neutral shade.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Glitzerland, $11, opi.com

8/8

Whether you wear it on its own or paired with another color, this silver glitter polish adds a touch of glamour to your manicure.

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Glass Souls, $18, nordstrom.com

Keywords

NailsNail PolishManicureNew Years Eve