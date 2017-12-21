This Holiday Season, Wear Matte Red Lipstick like Gigi Hadid

A red lip is always appropriate--no matter the occasion. But instead of trying a glossy red this holiday season, go matte instead. This week, supermodel Gigi Hadid did just that when she went to a New York Rangers game with siblings Bella and Anwar, boyfriend Zayn Malik, and the rest of their clique. She wore a casual jersey with jeans and left her hair in a ponytail, but brought the drama with a bold, matte red lip. Here, a guide to the best matte red lipsticks for every style--from YSL's satin-like formula with all day wearability to MAC's highly pigmented hue.
Gigi Hadid wore a matte red lip with a high ponytail at a New York Rangers game with her sister Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik's mom. Photo by James Devaney/GC Images.

A creamy, buildable formula for those who want long-lasting wear or just a dab of color for the day.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Lost Cherry, $34, nordstrom.com

An eye-catching, vibrant red that's both hydrating and wearable.

Kevyn Aucoin The Expert Lip Color in Yanilea, $35, bergdorfgoodman.com

A Gigi Hadid-approved shade of red for an effortlessly bold look all in one swipe.

Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Matte Lipstick in Austyn, $9, maybelline.com

Hydrating mango butter helps give lips a satin feel with an ultra sleek matte look.

Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in 634 Strong Matte, $35, macys.com

This lip stain offers a high-intensity color in a lightweight formula.

YSL Beaute Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in 01 Rouge Tatouage, $36, bergdorfgoodman.com

This bold cherry red comes with a shiny finish.

MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Relentlessly Red, $17.50, nordstrom.com

A bold, highly pigmented pencil helps define lips for a perfect color.

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl, $27, sephora.com

This bold shade is sure to turn heads.

Lancôme Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick in Matte Shaker, $22, saksfifthavenue.com

