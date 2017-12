This Holiday Season, Wear Matte Red Lipstick like Gigi Hadid

A red lip is always appropriate--no matter the occasion. But instead of trying a glossy red this holiday season, go matte instead. This week, supermodel Gigi Hadid did just that when she went to a New York Rangers game with siblings Bella and Anwar, boyfriend Zayn Malik, and the rest of their clique. She wore a casual jersey with jeans and left her hair in a ponytail, but brought the drama with a bold, matte red lip. Here, a guide to the best matte red lipsticks for every style--from YSL's satin-like formula with all day wearability to MAC's highly pigmented hue.