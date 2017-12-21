This Holiday Season, Wear Matte Red Lipstick like Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid wore a matte red lip with a high ponytail at a New York Rangers game with her sister Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik's mom. Photo by James Devaney/GC Images.
A creamy, buildable formula for those who want long-lasting wear or just a dab of color for the day.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Lost Cherry, $34, nordstrom.com
An eye-catching, vibrant red that's both hydrating and wearable.
Kevyn Aucoin The Expert Lip Color in Yanilea, $35, bergdorfgoodman.com
A Gigi Hadid-approved shade of red for an effortlessly bold look all in one swipe.
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Matte Lipstick in Austyn, $9, maybelline.com
Hydrating mango butter helps give lips a satin feel with an ultra sleek matte look.
Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in 634 Strong Matte, $35, macys.com
This lip stain offers a high-intensity color in a lightweight formula.
YSL Beaute Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in 01 Rouge Tatouage, $36, bergdorfgoodman.com
This bold cherry red comes with a shiny finish.
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Relentlessly Red, $17.50, nordstrom.com
A bold, highly pigmented pencil helps define lips for a perfect color.
NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl, $27, sephora.com
This bold shade is sure to turn heads.
Lancôme Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick in Matte Shaker, $22, saksfifthavenue.com