The Best New Beauty Products This Month: The Perfect Summer Lipstick, Hydrating Face Spray, and More

Glitter shouldn't only be reserved for Pride. YSL's new highly pigmented shadow is perfect for any occasion that deserves an extra bit of oomph. YSL Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadow, $30, yslbeauty.com
Now that we're officially in the depths of summer, it's all about keeping your skin hydrated. As an added bonus, Dr. Barbara Sturm's new hydrating mist is also a refreshing boost. Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrating Face Mist, $95, bluemercury.com
For those looking to get the most precise brows possible, opt for Glossier's latest, a microfine detailing pen that will make it easy to get bold, but natural brows.Glossier Brow Frick, $18, glossier.com
A limited edition scent perfect for summer, this Chanel fragrance combines citrus and white flowers—the perfect, subtle daytime addition. Les Eaux de CHANEL Paris-Riviera, $130, chanel.com
Good for every skin type, this moisturizing cream incorporates Hungarian thermal water to smooth fine lines and eliminate dullness of the skin. Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Eye Cream, $58, sephora.com
Look no further for your new go-to summer lip. Part of Pat McGrath's latest lip drop, this universally flattering shade is a soft coral nude with golden sheen. Pair with a tan. Pat McGrath Labs BlitzTrance Lipstick in Emannuelle, $38, patmcgrath.com
Summer heat can mean lots of sweaty, and thus, melting makeup. Keep everything in place with this lightweight primer that will last all day. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Primer+, $39, sephora.com
An ultra-luxe way to take care of your eyes, this new treatment uses iris extract to target fine lines and wrinkles. Cle de Peau Beaute Wrinkle Smoothing Serum Supreme, $310, neimanmarcus.com