The Best New Beauty Products This Month: The Perfect Summer Lipstick, Hydrating Face Spray, and More

The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Every day, there's a miracle acid that your skin just has to have, or a new dry shampoo destined to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To cut down on all that noise, we've narrowed down this month's must-have new launches, i.e., the ones you actually do need to know about. In June 2019, Pat McGrath dropped her latest batch of lip shades, including a universally flattering coral that will become your new summer go-to, while Dr. Barbara Sturm has the ultimate tool to beat the heat. Here, the best new beauty launches from June 2019.
YSL Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadow
1/8

YSL Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadow

Glitter shouldn't only be reserved for Pride. YSL's new highly pigmented shadow is perfect for any occasion that deserves an extra bit of oomph. YSL Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadow, $30, yslbeauty.com

2/8

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrating Face Mist

Now that we're officially in the depths of summer, it's all about keeping your skin hydrated. As an added bonus, Dr. Barbara Sturm's new hydrating mist is also a refreshing boost. Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrating Face Mist, $95, bluemercury.com

3/8

Glossier Brow Flick

For those looking to get the most precise brows possible, opt for Glossier's latest, a microfine detailing pen that will make it easy to get bold, but natural brows.Glossier Brow Frick, $18, glossier.com

4/8

Les Eaux de CHANEL Paris-Riviera

A limited edition scent perfect for summer, this Chanel fragrance combines citrus and white flowers—the perfect, subtle daytime addition. Les Eaux de CHANEL Paris-Riviera, $130, chanel.com

Joshua Scott Photo
5/8

Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Eye Cream

Good for every skin type, this moisturizing cream incorporates Hungarian thermal water to smooth fine lines and eliminate dullness of the skin. Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Eye Cream, $58, sephora.com

6/8

Pat McGrath Labs BlitzTrance Lipstick in Emannuelle

Look no further for your new go-to summer lip. Part of Pat McGrath's latest lip drop, this universally flattering shade is a soft coral nude with golden sheen. Pair with a tan. Pat McGrath Labs BlitzTrance Lipstick in Emannuelle, $38, patmcgrath.com

7/8

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Primer+

Summer heat can mean lots of sweaty, and thus, melting makeup. Keep everything in place with this lightweight primer that will last all day. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Primer+, $39, sephora.com

8/8

Cle de Peau Beaute Wrinkle Smoothing Serum Supreme

An ultra-luxe way to take care of your eyes, this new treatment uses iris extract to target fine lines and wrinkles. Cle de Peau Beaute Wrinkle Smoothing Serum Supreme, $310, neimanmarcus.com

