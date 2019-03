The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Every day, there's a miracle acid that your skin just has to have, or a new dry shampoo destined to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To cut down on all that noise, we've narrowed down this month's must-have new launches, i.e. the ones you actually do need to know. In March, we got two new makeup bag-worthy concealers: Marc Jacobs's new all-day formula, which comes in a handy stick form, and a thicker version of YSL's cult favorite Touche Éclat Brightening Pen for those really stubborn dark circles. OleHenriksen launched a brightening eye cream that's rich in Vitamin C , and celeb-beloved Dr. Barbara Sturm introduced her first toner into her line of skincare. Here, the best beauty launches of March 2019.