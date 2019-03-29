The 10 Best New Beauty Products This Month: Brightening Eye Cream, a Reformulated Cult Favorite, and More

The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Every day, there's a miracle acid that your skin just has to have, or a new dry shampoo destined to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To cut down on all that noise, we've narrowed down this month's must-have new launches, i.e. the ones you actually do need to know. In March, we got two new makeup bag-worthy concealers: Marc Jacobs's new all-day formula, which comes in a handy stick form, and a thicker version of YSL's cult favorite Touche Éclat Brightening Pen for those really stubborn dark circles. OleHenriksen launched a brightening eye cream that's rich in Vitamin C, and celeb-beloved Dr. Barbara Sturm introduced her first toner into her line of skincare. Here, the best beauty launches of March 2019.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer &amp; Touch-Up Stick
Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick

Perfect for on-the-go application, this twist-up concealer offers build-able, full coverage that's meant to last all day. Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick, $32, sephora.com.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Freeze

The name isn't just for posterity—this velvet-y gloss features a "snowflake" base, where the formula has intensified with white pigment, to make for a comfortable, but intense lip color. Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Freeze, $38, bergdorfgoodman.com.

Dermalogica Prisma Protect SPF30

More than just a sunscreen, this new daily product defends against UV light, while also moisturizing skin and protecting against damaging pollution & free-radicals. Dermalogica Prisma Protect SPF30, $65, ulta.com.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner

As the go-to skin guru for models like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, Dr. Barbara Sturm knows what she's doing when it comes to skincare. Her very first toner is a gentle solution meant to balance the skin's natural balance. Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner, $75, netaporter.com.

Dior Addict Stellar Shine

It's time to start breaking out those bright summer lip colors. Dior's newest addition to lips offers a semi-sheer, glossy finish that's the perfect transitional tool. Dior Addict Stellar Shine, $37, bergdorfgoodman.com.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Foundation

If you need a bit more coverage than a tinted moisturizer, IT Cosmetics offers a new range of oil-free foundation, available in 48 shades, that still feels weightless on the face. IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Foundation, $32, sephora.com.

Pat McGrath Labs EYEdols Shadow

Pat McGrath's highly pigmented shadow is now available individually and in 17 new shades, ranging from neutral mattes to disco-worthy glitter. You'll want them all. Pat McGrath Labs EYEdols Shadow, $25, patmcgrath.com.

Joico Defy Damage Protective Masque

With a full new range to protect hair from the effects of heat styling, UV exposure and environmental pollution, Joico's Defy Damage collection has your covered. The Protective Masque is particularly great. Joico Defy Damage Protective Masque, $21.50, ulta.com.

UZ Eye Opening Liner

Available for the first time in the United States, UZ is starting off with a bang with its colorful liquid liner. For the bold, there are plenty of primary hues. If you're more traditional, we recommend the perfectly bronze brown shade. UZ Eye Opening Liner, $16, uz.team.

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Eye Creme

Packed with Vitamin C, this eye cream will have you looking wide awake, even if you are still feeling the effects of Daylight Savings all these weeks later. OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Eye Creme, $38, sephora.com.

