Perfect for on-the-go application, this twist-up concealer offers build-able, full coverage that's meant to last all day. Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick, $32, sephora.com.
The name isn't just for posterity—this velvet-y gloss features a "snowflake" base, where the formula has intensified with white pigment, to make for a comfortable, but intense lip color. Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Freeze, $38, bergdorfgoodman.com.
More than just a sunscreen, this new daily product defends against UV light, while also moisturizing skin and protecting against damaging pollution & free-radicals. Dermalogica Prisma Protect SPF30, $65, ulta.com.
As the go-to skin guru for models like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, Dr. Barbara Sturm knows what she's doing when it comes to skincare. Her very first toner is a gentle solution meant to balance the skin's natural balance. Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner, $75, netaporter.com.
It's time to start breaking out those bright summer lip colors. Dior's newest addition to lips offers a semi-sheer, glossy finish that's the perfect transitional tool. Dior Addict Stellar Shine, $37, bergdorfgoodman.com.
If you need a bit more coverage than a tinted moisturizer, IT Cosmetics offers a new range of oil-free foundation, available in 48 shades, that still feels weightless on the face. IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Foundation, $32, sephora.com.
Pat McGrath's highly pigmented shadow is now available individually and in 17 new shades, ranging from neutral mattes to disco-worthy glitter. You'll want them all. Pat McGrath Labs EYEdols Shadow, $25, patmcgrath.com.
With a full new range to protect hair from the effects of heat styling, UV exposure and environmental pollution, Joico's Defy Damage collection has your covered. The Protective Masque is particularly great. Joico Defy Damage Protective Masque, $21.50, ulta.com.
Available for the first time in the United States, UZ is starting off with a bang with its colorful liquid liner. For the bold, there are plenty of primary hues. If you're more traditional, we recommend the perfectly bronze brown shade. UZ Eye Opening Liner, $16, uz.team.
Packed with Vitamin C, this eye cream will have you looking wide awake, even if you are still feeling the effects of Daylight Savings all these weeks later. OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Eye Creme, $38, sephora.com.