The Best New Beauty Products This Month: Gucci's First Makeup Launch, High-Impact Glitter, and More

Gucci has long been one of the few major luxury houses without a beauty range, but under Alessandro Michele's creative vision, that's all changed now. This month, Gucci revealed its first foray into cosmetics with a huge range of lipsticks that include sheers, balms, and plenty of high-pigmented shades in an array of colors. Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick, $38, saksfifthavenue.com
There are plenty of brow gels out there on the market by now, but this one from Dior is worth your while: a perfectly miniature brush and a tinted gel that gets your brows perfectly in place without looking too, too perfect. Diorshow Pump ’N’ Brow, $27, dior.com
If you've been wanting to try hyaluronic acid but have been too intimidated, this is the serum for you. Glossier just relaunched their best-selling Supers collection to increase the percentage of key ingredients, making this an easy but potent first step in your daily skin-care routine. Glossier Super Bounce Serum, $28, glossier.com
Leading up to Pride Month, HipDot partnered with queer artist Hey Rooney on a limited-edition palette, with proceeds going to the Anti-Violence Project Organization. The high-color, long-lasting shades happen to be perfect for any activity, Pride Month and beyond. HipDot Legendary Pressed Glitter Palette, $30, hipdot.com
Want a bright-but-not-too-bright, yet still summery nail polish? Look no further than Deborah Lippmann's new Ibiza shade, a perfect, universally flattering coral. Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Polish in Ibiza, $20, amazon.com
Summer can often mean sweating off your makeup, so just in time for the mess of undereye circles to come, Huda Beauty has released her first setting spray that will keep makeup in place no matter the heat. Huda Beauty Resting Boss Face, $32, sephora.com
Dior released the black shade of this perfect everyday mascara as a Sephora exclusive in March, but now you can get it in new shades blue and brown as well. Diorshow Pump ’N’ Volume HD Mascara, $29.50, dior.com
The ultra-luxe skincare line has new color offerings, including this caviar-infused concealer/foundation, which provides dewy, natural-looking coverage for everyday use. La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation Sunscreen SPF 15, $240, saksfifthavenue.com