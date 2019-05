The Best New Beauty Products This Month: Gucci's First Makeup Launch, High-Impact Glitter, and More

The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Every day, there's a miracle acid that your skin just has to have, or a new dry shampoo destined to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To cut down on all that noise, we've narrowed down this month's must-have new launches, i.e., the ones you actually do need to know about. In May 2019, we got two new must-have products from Dior Beauty—the Diorshow Pump ’N’ Brow and Diorshow Pump ’N’ Volume HD Mascara—as well as a reformulated and bigger version of Glossier's Supers serum collection. For those looking for something a bit more splashy, get your glitter on with the new limited-edition palette from HipDot, in collaboration with illustrator Hey Rooney. Here, the best beauty buys of May 2019.