The Best New Beauty Products This Month: Gucci's First Makeup Launch, High-Impact Glitter, and More

The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Every day, there's a miracle acid that your skin just has to have, or a new dry shampoo destined to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To cut down on all that noise, we've narrowed down this month's must-have new launches, i.e., the ones you actually do need to know about. In May 2019, we got two new must-have products from Dior Beauty—the Diorshow Pump ’N’ Brow and Diorshow Pump ’N’ Volume HD Mascara—as well as a reformulated and bigger version of Glossier's Supers serum collection. For those looking for something a bit more splashy, get your glitter on with the new limited-edition palette from HipDot, in collaboration with illustrator Hey Rooney. Here, the best beauty buys of May 2019.
Gucci Lipstick
Cosimo Sereni
Gucci Lipstick

Gucci has long been one of the few major luxury houses without a beauty range, but under Alessandro Michele's creative vision, that's all changed now. This month, Gucci revealed its first foray into cosmetics with a huge range of lipsticks that include sheers, balms, and plenty of high-pigmented shades in an array of colors. Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick, $38, saksfifthavenue.com

Diorshow Pump ’N’ Brow

There are plenty of brow gels out there on the market by now, but this one from Dior is worth your while: a perfectly miniature brush and a tinted gel that gets your brows perfectly in place without looking too, too perfect. Diorshow Pump ’N’ Brow, $27, dior.com

Glossier Super Bounce Serum

If you've been wanting to try hyaluronic acid but have been too intimidated, this is the serum for you. Glossier just relaunched their best-selling Supers collection to increase the percentage of key ingredients, making this an easy but potent first step in your daily skin-care routine. Glossier Super Bounce Serum, $28, glossier.com

HipDot Legendary Pressed Glitter Palette

Leading up to Pride Month, HipDot partnered with queer artist Hey Rooney on a limited-edition palette, with proceeds going to the Anti-Violence Project Organization. The high-color, long-lasting shades happen to be perfect for any activity, Pride Month and beyond. HipDot Legendary Pressed Glitter Palette, $30, hipdot.com

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Polish in Ibiza

Want a bright-but-not-too-bright, yet still summery nail polish? Look no further than Deborah Lippmann's new Ibiza shade, a perfect, universally flattering coral. Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Polish in Ibiza, $20, amazon.com

Huda Beauty Resting Boss Face

Summer can often mean sweating off your makeup, so just in time for the mess of undereye circles to come, Huda Beauty has released her first setting spray that will keep makeup in place no matter the heat. Huda Beauty Resting Boss Face, $32, sephora.com

Diorshow Pump ’N’ Volume HD Mascara

Dior released the black shade of this perfect everyday mascara as a Sephora exclusive in March, but now you can get it in new shades blue and brown as well. Diorshow Pump ’N’ Volume HD Mascara, $29.50, dior.com

La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation Sunscreen SPF 15

The ultra-luxe skincare line has new color offerings, including this caviar-infused concealer/foundation, which provides dewy, natural-looking coverage for everyday use. La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation Sunscreen SPF 15, $240, saksfifthavenue.com

