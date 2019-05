The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Every day, there's a miracle acid that your skin just has to have, or a new dry shampoo destined to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To cut down on all that noise, we've narrowed down this month's must-have new launches to just the ones you really do need to know about. In April, we got Glossier's latest, a two-in-one skincare duo called Bubblewrap, meant to work on both lips and undereye skin. Kevyn Aucoin made it easy to get supermodel glow in the form of a face gloss that was given Kim Kardashian 's stamp of approval, and for those wanting something a bit more natural, look no further than Dior's new DiorSkin mineral compact, which offers minimal, but still glowing, coverage. Here, the best beauty launches of April 2019.