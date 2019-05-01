Best of Beauty

The 10 Best New Beauty Products From April 2019: Glossier's Latest, Kim Kardashian-Approved Face Gloss, and More

The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Every day, there's a miracle acid that your skin just has to have, or a new dry shampoo destined to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To cut down on all that noise, we've narrowed down this month's must-have new launches to just the ones you really do need to know about. In April, we got Glossier's latest, a two-in-one skincare duo called Bubblewrap, meant to work on both lips and undereye skin. Kevyn Aucoin made it easy to get supermodel glow in the form of a face gloss that was given Kim Kardashian's stamp of approval, and for those wanting something a bit more natural, look no further than Dior's new DiorSkin mineral compact, which offers minimal, but still glowing, coverage. Here, the best beauty launches of April 2019.
Joanna Vargas Exfoliating Mask
Joanna Vargas Exfoliating Mask

Get rid of that dead and dull winter skin with the latest from celeb esthetician Joanna Vargas. This gentle—but still effective mask—uses ingredients like lactic acid and Vitamin C to clear pores and generally make your skin glow. Joanna Vargas Exfoliating Mask, $75, netaporter.com

Fresh Beauty Rose Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask

This two-in-one package is the ultimate in luxurious sleep masks. First, a cooling gel packs in rosewater and hyaluronic acid, which then gets locked in with a creamy mask. You'll wake up with visibly moisturized and hydrated skin. Fresh Beauty Rose Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask, $50, sephora.com

Karin Dailey
Living Proof Color Care Collection Whipped Glaze

For every woman who dyes their hair, Living Proof has a new line for you. The highlight is the Color Care Whipped Glaze, which deposits a specially formulated dye to boost existing color and keep it from fading any further, and is available for both blondes and brunettes. Living Proof Color Care Collection Whipped Glaze, $29, sephora.com

Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face

Want to get the highlight of your favorite Instagram star to stalk? Kevyn Aucoin has your back with his new, lightweight face gloss that gives your cheekbones a glowing look without a sticky feel. Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face, $32, sephora.com

Glossier Bubblewrap

Internet-beloved Glossier is offering a 2-in-1 deal with its latest product. Bubblewrap is a lightweight cream that doubles as both a moisturizing lip primer and plumping under-eye cream. Glossier Bubblewrap, $26, glossier.com

DiorSkin Mineral Nude Glow

This shimmering, but subtle pressed powder will give the skin a refreshed sheen while also setting in makeup for the long haul. DiorSkin Mineral Nude Glow, $49, dior.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Serum

The queen of clear skin—and favorite to stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber—Dr. Barbara Sturm has released a new line of products meant to target any problem areas. Apply this serum night and day to keep any breakouts completely under control. Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Serum, $250, neimanmarcus.com

Drunk Elephant Slaai™ Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser

Melt off your makeup totally and completely with Drunk Elephant Slaai, a new melting balm from the brand which removes all traces of makeup and dirt at the end of the day. Drunk Elephant Slaai™ Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser, $34, sephora.com

Kérastase Nutritive 8HR Magic Night Serum

Rework your hair while you sleep—seriously, it's that easy—with this overnight serum that targets dry hair to bring back the hair's natural shine and bounce. Kérastase Nutritive 8HR Magic Night Serum, kerastase-usa.com

Cle de Peau Beaute Foundation Radiant Cream to Powder

A hybrid of both cream and powder, this foundation provides lightweight coverage that will cover imperfections without making you feel like you've caked on product. Cle de Peau Beaute Foundation Radiant Cream to Powder, $98, nordstrom.com

