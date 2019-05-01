Get rid of that dead and dull winter skin with the latest from celeb esthetician Joanna Vargas. This gentle—but still effective mask—uses ingredients like lactic acid and Vitamin C to clear pores and generally make your skin glow. Joanna Vargas Exfoliating Mask, $75, netaporter.com
This two-in-one package is the ultimate in luxurious sleep masks. First, a cooling gel packs in rosewater and hyaluronic acid, which then gets locked in with a creamy mask. You'll wake up with visibly moisturized and hydrated skin. Fresh Beauty Rose Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask, $50, sephora.com
For every woman who dyes their hair, Living Proof has a new line for you. The highlight is the Color Care Whipped Glaze, which deposits a specially formulated dye to boost existing color and keep it from fading any further, and is available for both blondes and brunettes. Living Proof Color Care Collection Whipped Glaze, $29, sephora.com
Want to get the highlight of your favorite Instagram star to stalk? Kevyn Aucoin has your back with his new, lightweight face gloss that gives your cheekbones a glowing look without a sticky feel. Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face, $32, sephora.com
Internet-beloved Glossier is offering a 2-in-1 deal with its latest product. Bubblewrap is a lightweight cream that doubles as both a moisturizing lip primer and plumping under-eye cream. Glossier Bubblewrap, $26, glossier.com
This shimmering, but subtle pressed powder will give the skin a refreshed sheen while also setting in makeup for the long haul. DiorSkin Mineral Nude Glow, $49, dior.com
The queen of clear skin—and favorite to stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber—Dr. Barbara Sturm has released a new line of products meant to target any problem areas. Apply this serum night and day to keep any breakouts completely under control. Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Serum, $250, neimanmarcus.com
Melt off your makeup totally and completely with Drunk Elephant Slaai, a new melting balm from the brand which removes all traces of makeup and dirt at the end of the day. Drunk Elephant Slaai™ Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser, $34, sephora.com
Rework your hair while you sleep—seriously, it's that easy—with this overnight serum that targets dry hair to bring back the hair's natural shine and bounce. Kérastase Nutritive 8HR Magic Night Serum, kerastase-usa.com
A hybrid of both cream and powder, this foundation provides lightweight coverage that will cover imperfections without making you feel like you've caked on product. Cle de Peau Beaute Foundation Radiant Cream to Powder, $98, nordstrom.com