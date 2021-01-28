January’s Best Beauty and Skincare Launches
With a new product trending seemingly every day on TikTok, it can be hard to figure out which buzzed-about launches deserve to take up space in your medicine cabinet. This month’s debuts include Halsey’s highly anticipated cosmetics collection, About-Face, and Jennifer Lopez’s skincare line, JLo Beauty (which got rave reviews from our editors, who also gave you their honest thoughts on Katherine Powers’ new makeup brand, Merit). Wellness brands like Ranavat and Whimsy Official released new creams and serums guaranteed to keep your skin soft (and hopefully maskne-free) through the rest of the season, and Chanel just added a compact as glamorous as their 2021 haute couture show. There’s even Dieux’s chic new hand sanitizer. Here, nine of the best new beauty products you might have missed this month.