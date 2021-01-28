January’s Best Beauty and Skincare Launches

With a new product trending seemingly every day on TikTok, it can be hard to figure out which buzzed-about launches deserve to take up space in your medicine cabinet. This month’s debuts include Halsey’s highly anticipated cosmetics collection, About-Face, and Jennifer Lopez’s skincare line, JLo Beauty (which got rave reviews from our editors, who also gave you their honest thoughts on Katherine Powers’ new makeup brand, Merit). Wellness brands like Ranavat and Whimsy Official released new creams and serums guaranteed to keep your skin soft (and hopefully maskne-free) through the rest of the season, and Chanel just added a compact as glamorous as their 2021 haute couture show. There’s even Dieux’s chic new hand sanitizer. Here, nine of the best new beauty products you might have missed this month.

1 About-Face Light Lock Highlighter Fluid Halsey’s makeup line has finally dropped, and it’s full of vibrant color cosmetics packed with pigment. Billed as “multidimensional makeup for everyone,” About-Face’s playful packaging makes all of the products especially covetable, but the absolute must-try is their Light Lock fluid, a dewy, pearlescent highlighter you can dab anywhere. $32, aboutface.com

2 Susanne Kaufmann Restorative Toning Body Cream This luxe body cream banishes dry skin and gently tones as it moisturizes. Containing caffeine, tiger grass, and boldo, the latest from this beloved Austrian brand claims to stimulate and support the production of collagen and tighten, as well as strengthen the skin’s barrier against free radicals with the Jiaogulan plant and rock rose extracts. $199, susannekaufmann.com

3 Virtue Labs Curl Defining Whip Virtue, known for their award-winning shampoos and cult favorite Restorative Treatment mask, finally has their first curl-specific product line, boasting a shampoo, conditioner and a particularly good mousse. Add this to your routine to help maintain curl pattern, reduce frizz and prevent split ends. $36, virtuelabs.com

4 Ranavat Eternal Reign Renewing Bakuchi Crème Known for her eponymous ayurvedic skincare line, Michelle Ranavat’s newest release, a rich 6% bakuchi seed oil-based cream, is perfect for parched winter skin. With 18 Ayurvedic botanicals including lotus flower and ashwagandha, it promises radiant, youthful skin and increased elasticity. $85, ranavat.com

5 Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm Another buzzy beauty brand with a singer at the helm, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty just launched a line of cream blushes, lip glosses and liquid shadows in a pretty assortment of soft pinks, peaches and berries. All the products provide a gentle wash of color, but the glossy lip balm (which, you guessed it, is a hybrid of the two) is a standout. $18, rarebeauty.com

6 Dieux Awakening Hand Sanitizer Some might not consider a hand sanitizer beauty, but when it’s as packed with aloe, eucalyptus and glycerin as Dieux’s highly-anticipated new product (you may have heard about their constantly sold-out reusable eye masks), we’re willing to make exceptions. With transparent pricing and analytical testing readily available, this sanitizer leaves hands feeling gently refreshed, and has a scent and packaging my roommate could only describe as “fabulous.” $20 for 2 bottles, dieuxskin.com

7 Whimsy Official Halcyon Botanic Serum Known for their beauty boosting matcha and blue collagen powders, Whimsy forayed into the skincare space in 2021 with their first serum. With kalahari watermelon, rosehip and strawberry seed oils, it packs a powerful antioxidant and moisturizing punch, while being free of eight major allergens. $95, whimsyoffiicial.com

8 Chanel Fleurs Des Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo While couture week may be mostly virtual this year, you can pretend you’re at the Grand Palais in Paris with one of Chanel’s newest beauty launches. Created by star makeup artist Lucia Pica to pair with Chanel’s Spring Summer 2021 collection, this coral blush duo is almost too gorgeous to use. (Almost.) $70, chanel.com