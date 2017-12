Looking back at this year’s best red carpet jewelry moments, we saw quite the range from personal touches and layered treasures to, of course, big brand name borrows. Whatever the case, this year's red carpet baubles were definitely bright and shiny, and decidedly statement making. We saw Zoë Kravitz take her gig as the new face of Tiffany and Co. seriously by wearing strands of diamonds to the Emmys, and Rihanna launch her own Rihanna Loves Chopard collection on the red carpet (this collection's prices start at just over [$1,000] (https://www.chopard.com/us/rihanna-loves-chopard-ring-pre-sale-at829901-5010)). At the Met Gala this year, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen chose a more bohemian goddess choice of layered necklaces, and earrings while Jessica Biel brought it to the ultra-sleek and chic shimmer in Tiffany's at the Oscars. Stella Maxwell wore a completely pearl-covered dress to the Met while Beyoncé wore hundreds of carats to the Grammy’s before accepting her almost-as-shiny Grammy statuettes for Lemonade. Ultimately though the real statement came not in what the jewels were but rather how each star wore them, whether it be ribbons, bangles, pearls, or, in Madonna's case, grillz.