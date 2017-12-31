Forever treasured, these two have a jewelry collection for the books. The layered vintage jewelry that Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen wore to this year’s Met: ‘Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala was real, collected and not borrowed.
The most important part of this Emmy Awards outfit was Zoe Kravitz’s clean diamond choice—her rainbow dress was tied together by the simplicity of a double strand diamond necklace, and studs—all serious Tiffany & Co. stones to say the least.
Rihanna doesn’t mess around with red carpet jewels. Especially at the Cannes Film Festival. These Chopard layers of emerald and diamond earrings, rings and cuffs added a deliberate pinch of color to her all white Dior gown.
Not only was the dress or the girl that made this moment electric, it was also how she paired dark velvet Victorian with light, and airy florals. The Cartier choker sealed the deal on Poppy Delevigne’s outfit at this year’s British Fashion Awards.
Ruth Negga was winning again at the Oscars this year in rubies by Gemfields X Irene Neuwirth headband and earrings. This take on a modern headpiece was a bold choice for monochrome and she got it so right.
We don’t think we can forget the moment when Madonna wore grills, to the Met this year along with layers upon layers of chains.
At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Diane Kruger donned a thin black choker paired with her Chopard diamond necklace. It was a modern day fairy tale moment.
Remember when Jessica Biel stole the show with this Tiffany necklace at the Oscars this year? It's hard to forget, considereding she perfectly envisioned a walking Oscar beauty.
Let us never forget vintage; At this year’s Met Gala: ‘Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala, Lauren Santo Domingo paired layers upon layers of vintage pieces from Nina Runsdorf and Fred Leighton.
Stella Maxwell decided to literally wear pearls at this year’s Met Gala: ‘Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala. We have never seen so many pearls look so good.
A powerful delivery this year from Beyoncé, not only with her Grammy’s performance, speech or dress, but also her jewels. Her Over the top Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace hit just so with her Peter Dundas red sequin gown.
Bright, young and cheerful these diamonds are so playful on Alicia Vikander, who cannot do wrong on the red carpet. This year in Bulgari at the Oscar’s.