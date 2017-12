For every dull A-line dress in 2017 there were also plenty of standout moments that celebrated fashion with a capital F. This year, those moments came thanks to celebrated actresses, like Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern , Zoe Kravitz and Nicole Kidman, the latter who had something of a momentous 2017 , appearing in a multitude of projects that kept her a step-and-repeat regular. It was also a breakout year for newcomers, including Spiderman: Homecoming stars Laura Harrier and Zendaya, who made the Marvel universe a bit more chic with their fashion-forward approaches to red carpet dressing. Also coming off a particularly stylish year were Hollywood's favorite star, such as Brie Larson, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone. Here, take a look at the 25 best red carpet looks from the past year.