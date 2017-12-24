Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta arrives for the Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Kong: Skull Island' at Dolby Theatre on March 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images)
Laura Dern in Calvin Klein by Appointment attends the Opening Dinner during the 43rd Deauville American Film Festival on September 1, 2017 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Amal Clooney in Atelier Versace walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Suburbicon' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)
Clemence Poesy in Louis Vuitton attends Vogue Foundation Dinner during Paris Fashion Week as part of Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 at Musee Galliera on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Elle Fanning in Gucci at the premiere of How to Talk to Girls at Parties during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Emma Stone in Valentino attends the Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood, California in January 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Emma Watson in Emliia Wickstead attends the UK launch event for "Beauty And The Beast" at Spencer House on February 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Bella Hadid in Off-White attends the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Zendaya in Vivetta arrives at the Variety Power Of Young Hollywood at TAO Hollywood on August 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra at the 2017 SAG Awards in January 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Gal Gadot in Givenchy arrives at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Nicole Kidman in Alexander McQueen arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Laura Harrier in Calvin Klein by Appointment arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Julianne Moore in Givenchy couture at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte at the 'Woodshock' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Giardino on September 4, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Lily James in Alessandra Rich at the Baby Driver Australian Premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 12, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Rihanna in Comme des Garcons at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City in May 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez in Rodarte at the 2017 BoF 500 Gala at Public Hotel on September 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
Tracee Ellis Ross in Chanel arrives at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Solange Knowles in Gucci attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
Yara Shahidi in Prada attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)
Alexa Chung in Loewe attends the Portrait Gala 2017 at the National Portrait Gallery on March 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Diane Kruger in Giambattista Valli attends Cartier's celebration of Resonances de Cartier on October 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie in Versace attends the "Good Bye Christopher Robin" New York special screening at The New York Public Library on October 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Racer And The Jailbird (Le Fidele)' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 8, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
