Perfect 10

10 Last Minute Holiday Getaway Beauty Must-Haves

Take the pressure off packing this summer and skip right to the travel friendly aisle. It's now easier than ever to jet set with your favorite beauty and skincare essentials without having to skimp on quality—or the suitcase space. These chic TSA friendly products will allow for your beauty routine to never skip a beat while on vacation. From hassle-free foundation sticks to nourishing masks, from hydrating makeup wipes to charcoal infused cleansing sticks, and even individual fragrance and nail polish removing wipes, packing for a weekend away has never been easier. Here, take a look at the best 10 weekend getaway must haves and get packing with these petite products.
Credit
Nomaterra On-The-Go Fragrance Wipes
1/10

Freshen up after a long flight or while on the go, Nomaterra's fragrance wipes are the ultimate makeup mag essential.

Nomaterra On-The-Go Fragrance Wipes, $20, sephora.com.

2/10

A sheet and lightweight formula that's not only is fast-absorbing, but helps keep skin protected from harsh UVA/UVB rays.

Algenist Sublime Defense Ultra Lightweight UV Defense Fluid, $28, sephora.com.

3/10

With By Terry's all in one foundation stick, flawless, full coverage is now easier than ever to achieve without all the hassle.

By Terry Light Expert, $65, barneys.com.

4/10

Skip the spray and add R & Co.'s Dry Shampoo Paste for buildable texture without the oil and shine.

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste, $28, randco.com.

5/10

With 4 masks prepared to cater to skin's every need, nügg's masks can help to exfoliate, hydrate, revitalize and soothe all in one go.

nügg 4 Pack: Soothe, Exfoliate, Hydrate & Revitalize, $13, nuggbeauty.com.

6/10

A water-based blush that delivers gorgeous sheer and luminous finish for healthy and refreshed looking skin.

Stila Aqua Glow Watercolor Blush in Shimmering Lotus, $26, sephora.com.

7/10

Each makeup wipe is infused with nourishing Greek yoghurt to not only remove makeup, but hydrate and rejuvenate skin.

Korres Greek Yoghurt Daily Cleansing & Make-Up Removing Wipes, $15, sephora.com.

8/10

Skip the hassle of liquid cleanser and opt for the Boscia's cleansing stick that is formulated with charcoal to leave skin feeling super clean.

Boscia deep-pore cleansing stick treatment, $28, sephora.com.

9/10

When you skin needs vital hydration after a long day of traveling, Dr. Jart's cellulose sheet mask will leave skin feeling ultra hydrated.

Dr. Jart + Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution Dermask, $6, sephora.com.

10/10

Rescue your manicure in one swipe with RGB's color remove pads infused with their natural soy formula.

RGB Cosmetics Nail Color Remove Pads, $28, rgbcosmetics.com.

Keywords

BeautyTravel BeautyR CoStilaBy Terry