10 Last Minute Holiday Getaway Beauty Must-Haves

Take the pressure off packing this summer and skip right to the travel friendly aisle. It's now easier than ever to jet set with your favorite beauty and skincare essentials without having to skimp on quality—or the suitcase space. These chic TSA friendly products will allow for your beauty routine to never skip a beat while on vacation. From hassle-free foundation sticks to nourishing masks, from hydrating makeup wipes to charcoal infused cleansing sticks, and even individual fragrance and nail polish removing wipes, packing for a weekend away has never been easier. Here, take a look at the best 10 weekend getaway must haves and get packing with these petite products.