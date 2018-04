Coachella Is Over, but Beyoncé Is Still Partying

What does one do after two widely successful weekends of headlining Coachella ? If you are Beyoncé, you make a surprise appearance at the opening of your longtime fashion friend's first store. And you bring along your pals. This week, Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis hosted a cocktail party in celebration of Dundas’s first traveling flagship in Los Angeles, which brought out the likes of Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio, as well as a surprise appearance by Bey, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Meanwhile, the Tribeca Film Festival raged on with Saoirse Ronan, Clara McGregor, and Billie Lourd, and a very pregnant Chrissy Teigen , her husband, John Legend, and Julianne Moore attended City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.