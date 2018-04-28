24-Hour Party People

Coachella Is Over, but Beyoncé Is Still Partying

What does one do after two widely successful weekends of headlining Coachella? If you are Beyoncé, you make a surprise appearance at the opening of your longtime fashion friend's first store. And you bring along your pals. This week, Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis hosted a cocktail party in celebration of Dundas’s first traveling flagship in Los Angeles, which brought out the likes of Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio, as well as a surprise appearance by Bey, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Meanwhile, the Tribeca Film Festival raged on with Saoirse Ronan, Clara McGregor, and Billie Lourd, and a very pregnant Chrissy Teigen, her husband, John Legend, and Julianne Moore attended City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams attend a celebration of Dundas’s first traveling flagship in Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of Instagram).
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams attend a celebration of Dundas’s first traveling flagship in Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of Instagram).

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends a celebration of Dundas’s first traveling flagship in Los Angeles.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Heidi Klum attends a celebration of Dundas’s first traveling flagship in Los Angeles.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Alessandra Ambrosio attends a celebration of Dundas’s first traveling flagship in Los Angeles.

Daniel Arsham and Usher attend the opening of American Express Platinum x Daniel Arsham New Exhibition at Morán Morán Gallery.

Theo Wargo
Annette Bening and Saoirse Ronan attend the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival afterparty for The Seagull, hosted by Bulleit at the Mailroom on April 21, 2018, in New York City.

Rob Kim
Ewan McGregor and guest attend the afterparty for ZOE during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at the Ainsworth on April 22, 2018, in New York City.

Michael Loccisano
Alia Shawka and Natasha Lyonne attend the afterparty for Duck Butter during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Bar Gonzo on April 20, 2018, in New York City.

Elif Mamak
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala.

Elif Mamak
Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore attend City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala.

Benjamin Lozovsky
Billie Lourd attends the Tribeca Film Festival and Moët & Chandon celebrate the winners of the third annual Moët Moment Film Festival.

Max Lakner/BFA.com
Chloe Wise and Antwaun Sargent attend the Art Production Fund Dinner.

Lauren Santo Domingo and Amina Taher attend the Etihad and Moda Operandi event at the Louvre in Abu Dhabi.

Kevin Mazur
John Mellencamp stands in front of his work during a private viewing of "Life, Death, Love, Freedom" at ACA Galleries on April 25, 2018, in New York City.

Pom Klementieff attends Pierre Hardy hosts dinner at the Chateau Marmont.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Humberto Leon, Carol Lim, and Dao-Yi Chow attend the Apex for Youth Awards Gala.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Grace Mahaney attends the Apex for Youth Awards Gala.

Dave Kotinsky
Katie Holmes and Zac Posen attend the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2018, in New York City.

Dave Kotinsky
Yara Shahidi poses with her family during the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2018, in New York City.

