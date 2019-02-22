Milan Fashion Week

The Boots at Bottega Veneta Fall 2019 Are About to Be a Street-Style Favorite

There may have been no Gigi Hadid holding hands with Lauren Hutton on the runway this time around, but what Bottega Veneta's fall/winter 2019 show on Friday during Milan Fashion Week lacked in Insta-girls, it made up for in style. It seems all but guaranteed that the bulky platform Chelsea boots, which may as well have been combat boots, that practically every model wore will soon be a street-style favorite. (They might be even more comfortable than the still rather omnipresent Gucci slippers.) Some, on the other hand, wore pairs of quilted leather pumps, which served as a more sophisticated take on the duvet-like quilted skirts, coats, and jackets that featured predominantly in this season's collection, which was also the young British designer Daniel Lee's first at the helm of the house. Join models like Anna Ewers on the runway for a closer look, here.
On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Anna Ewers on the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22nd, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22nd, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22nd, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22nd, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22nd, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Bottega Veneta FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 22, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

