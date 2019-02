The fall/winter 2019 season has now made its way to Milan Fashion Week , where the city's balmier temperatures have allowed models, editors, and the rest of the usual jetsetters to leave the oversized coats they'd worn in New York at home, and carry over some of the eclecticism they'd showcased in London. That's not to say that they strayed to much from Milan's typically staid approach to street style; there was also the usual sea of expertly tailored blazers and pea coats, punctuated only occasionally by by pops of color, like a bubblegum pink ruffled turtleneck, blue lipstick, and bright yellow high-heeled boots. That was especially true on Wednesday, when Gucci , of course, was the star of the first day of shows, as plenty of showgoers took care to reflect in the streets, which played host to an array of sequins from the house's previous collection in the form of glittery dresses and headscarves. (This season's ultra bulky invite—a faux marble mask—served as the most popular accessory, though Gucci logo belts came in a close second.) See the best looks to hit the streets so far, here.