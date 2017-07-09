The Canadian Tuxedo Is Your Ultimate Cool Summer Uniform

“Dark denim is a classic, but to me it’s always seemed very rugged—until now. For fall, designers have given dungarees a citified spin that makes them look polished.” -Rickie de Sole, Fashion Market and Accessories Director
Calvin Klein Jeans Established 1978 shirt, $495, and pants, $495, calvinklein.com; Calvin Klein 205W39NYC turtleneck, $295, and boots, $1,395, calvinklein.com; Chanel ring, price upon request, Chanel Fine Jewelry boutiques, 800.550.0005; Thomas Sabo bracelet, $298, Thomas Sabo, New York, 347.507.8300.
“A crisp, dark-demin jacket can pull together any outfit.” -Karin Nelson, Senior Features Editor
A.P.C. Jacket, $270, A.P.C., New York, 212.966.9685; A.P.C. Skirt, $115, A.P.C., New York, 212.966.9685; the Row shirt, $990, the Row, New York, 212.755.2017; Thomas Sabo ring, $239, Thomas Sabo, New York, 347.507.8300
“With their futuristic brow bar, these tinted aviators give me Boogie Nights mixed with classic Americana.” -Sam Walker, Accessories And Men’s Market Editor
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Sunglasses, $450, calvinklein.com
“In a sea of sensible black and brown options, this Creamsicle-colored saddle bag certainly stands out.” -Nora Milch, Senior Accessories Editor
Fontana Milano 1915 Bag, starting at $2,000, Barneys New York, New York, 212.826.8900
“Thanks to its clean lines, this skirt works everywhere—with a chunky sweater on weekends or with a blouse and blazer at work.” -Gabriella de Givenchy, Fashion Market Assistant
Zadig & Voltaire Skirt, price upon request, zadig-et-voltaire.com
“Being French, I have a thing for scarves. Worn bandanna style, this one is more casual-cool than chichi.” -Schanel Bakkouche, Jewelry Assistant
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Scarf, $120, goldengoosedeluxebrand.com
“The blend of pink pepper and lavender is so heady, I’m tempted to even wear it.” -Mia Adorante, Beauty And Health Editor
Aesop Room Spray, $55, aesop.com
“Turquoise lends a hint of Wild West to the traditional signet.” -Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor
Anabel Higgins Ring, $6,800, anabelhiggins.com
“Think of these marbleized mugs as an artful update on that old cowboy staple, enamelware.” -Roseann Marulli, Associate Managing Editor
Iiivvvyyy By Ivy Weinglass Mugs, $54 each, Ivyivyivy.com
“A sporty knit adds some retro swagger to an otherwise basic ensemble.” -Sarah Zendejas, Fashion Market Editor
Sandro Sweater, $250, sandro-paris.com
“I’m buying these leather beauties now and wearing them straight through winter.” -Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant
The Row Boots, $1,550, Barneys New York, New York, 212.826.8900
“Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico’s burgeoning wine region, has been getting a lot of attention lately, so it was only a matter of time before it got a stylish new hotel. This one features sleek guest rooms, a winery built using salvaged wooden beams, and a restaurant run by a former chef from NYC’s Eleven Madison Park.” -Esme Rene, Senior Photo Editor
Bruma Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, Mexico, bruma.mx