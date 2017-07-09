The Canadian Tuxedo Is Your Ultimate Cool Summer Uniform

1 / 12

“Dark denim is a classic, but to me it’s always seemed very rugged—until now. For fall, designers have given dungarees a citified spin that makes them look polished.” -Rickie de Sole, Fashion Market and Accessories Director

Calvin Klein Jeans Established 1978 shirt, $495, and pants, $495, calvinklein.com; Calvin Klein 205W39NYC turtleneck, $295, and boots, $1,395, calvinklein.com; Chanel ring, price upon request, Chanel Fine Jewelry boutiques, 800.550.0005; Thomas Sabo bracelet, $298, Thomas Sabo, New York, 347.507.8300.