The Canadian Tuxedo Is Your Ultimate Cool Summer Uniform

What's not to love about the Canadian tuxedo? There's nothing better than a truly perfect denims shirt and pair of jeans, so when they come together, it's the perfect sartorial marriage—and an outfit that looks incredibly cool. For Fall 2017, Raf Simons presented the ultimate Americana collection at Calvin Klein filled with plenty of denim to make your own jean-based ensemble, while A.P.C. makes the ultimate in denim jackets that can pull together any outfit.To truly up the It-factor, add in Western-inspired accessories that will give your look a modern day cowboy feel. Golden Goose makes chic printed silk scarves that make for a perfect upscale bandana, while Fontana Milano 1915 makes a Creamsicle-hued saddlebag that will have you dreaming of summer long after September rolls around. Top off the look with turquoise jewelry, such as a signet ring by Annabel Higgins, and you are ready to roll.
“Dark denim is a classic, but to me it’s always seemed very rugged—until now. For fall, designers have given dungarees a citified spin that makes them look polished.” -Rickie de Sole, Fashion Market and Accessories Director Calvin Klein Jeans Established 1978 shirt, $495, and pants, $495, calvinklein.com; Calvin Klein 205W39NYC turtleneck, $295, and boots, $1,395, calvinklein.com; Chanel ring, price upon request, Chanel Fine Jewelry boutiques, 800.550.0005; Thomas Sabo bracelet, $298, Thomas Sabo, New York, 347.507.8300.
Photographs by Jeff Henrikson, Styled by Zara Zachrisson; Hair by Tamas Tuzes for Bumble and Bumble at l’atelier NYC; makeup by Asami Taguchi for Giorgio Armani at Frank reps; manicure by Dawn Sterling for Dior at Mam nyc; set design by Bette Adams at Mary Foward Studio; model: Cara Raylor at Silent Models; photography assistant: Jordan Zuppa; fashion assistant: Sara Van Pee.
“A crisp, dark-demin jacket can pull together any outfit.” -Karin Nelson, Senior Features Editor

A.P.C. Jacket, $270, A.P.C., New York, 212.966.9685; A.P.C. Skirt, $115, A.P.C., New York, 212.966.9685; the Row shirt, $990, the Row, New York, 212.755.2017; Thomas Sabo ring, $239, Thomas Sabo, New York, 347.507.8300

“With their futuristic brow bar, these tinted aviators give  me Boogie Nights mixed with classic Americana.” -Sam Walker, Accessories And Men’s Market Editor

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Sunglasses, $450, calvinklein.com

“In a sea of sensible black and brown options, this Creamsicle-colored saddle bag certainly stands out.” -Nora Milch, Senior Accessories Editor

Fontana Milano 1915 Bag, starting at $2,000, Barneys New York,  New York, 212.826.8900

“Thanks to its clean lines, this skirt works everywhere—with a chunky  sweater on weekends or with a blouse and blazer at work.” -Gabriella de Givenchy, Fashion Market Assistant

Zadig & Voltaire Skirt, price upon request, zadig-et-voltaire.com

“Being French, I have a thing for scarves. Worn bandanna style, this one is more casual-cool than chichi.” -Schanel Bakkouche, Jewelry Assistant

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Scarf, $120, goldengoosedeluxebrand.com

“The blend of pink pepper and lavender is so heady, I’m tempted to even wear it.” -Mia Adorante, Beauty And Health Editor

Aesop Room Spray, $55, aesop.com

“Turquoise lends a hint of Wild West to the traditional signet.” -Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor

Anabel Higgins Ring, $6,800, anabelhiggins.com

“Think of these marbleized mugs as an artful update on that old cowboy staple, enamelware.” -Roseann Marulli, Associate Managing Editor

Iiivvvyyy By Ivy Weinglass Mugs, $54 each, Ivyivyivy.com

“A sporty knit adds some retro swagger to an otherwise basic ensemble.” -Sarah Zendejas, Fashion Market Editor

Sandro Sweater, $250, sandro-paris.com

“I’m buying these leather beauties now and wearing them straight  through winter.” -Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant 

The Row Boots, $1,550, Barneys New York, New York, 212.826.8900

“Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico’s burgeoning wine region, has been getting a lot of attention lately, so it was only a matter of time before it got a stylish new hotel. This one features sleek guest rooms, a winery built using salvaged wooden beams, and a restaurant run by a former chef from NYC’s Eleven Madison Park.” -Esme Rene, Senior Photo Editor

Bruma Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, Mexico, bruma.mx

