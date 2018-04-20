11 Cannabis Beauty Products That Are Worth the Hype

Who: Anyone who shaves some part of their body. What: Dr. Bonner's Organic Shaving Cream, $9, drbronner.com is formulated with organic shikakai powder and organic sugar to moisturize and soothe skin while shaving. Where: Massage into a lather and use on entire body. When: Right before you rinse, allowing hair to get soft. Why: Formulated with coconut-olive-hemp castile soap baseÌÎå to give optimal moisture and hydration to the skin.