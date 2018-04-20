11 Cannabis Beauty Products That Are Worth the Hype

Who: Anyone with dry, chapped lips. What: Vertly Hemp-Inflused Lip Balm, $22, vertlybalm.comWhere: Lips. When: Use liberally--all day, every day. Why: This lip balm is ultra moisturizing, and comes in two delightful scents: peppermint and rose. The discrete, chic packaging is an added bonus.
Who: This body wash is best for someone with normal to dry skin.
What: Marley Natural Hemp Seed Body Wash, $16, marleynaturalshop.com is creamy formula that helps to restore moisture back to the skin.
Where: Full body.
When: Use daily on wet skin for a hydrating finish.
Why: Infused with Jamaican botanicals and coconut oil with light notes of ginger and eucalyptus, this creamy formula will leave skin feeling refreshed.
Who: A chic homebody.
What: PG+CO NO.1 Hashish Candle, $68, photogenicsandco.com is a candle infused with warm notes of black currant, cinnamon and cannabis.
Where: Elevate your bedroom or bathroom. When: Day or night. Why: These handcrafted candles are a chic addition to any home space.
Who: Someone who's not afraid of texture.
What: MALIN + GOETZ Hair Pomade, $22, malinandgoetz.com is a natural pomade that offers a firm hold without irritating the scalp or weighing down hair.
Where: Massage into hair, from root to tip
When: Apply to wet hair after shampooing.
Why: Meadowfoam seed and cannabis sativa seed help to not only protect the hair, but add texture and moisture.
Who: This balm is best for those with dry hands.
What: The Body Shop Hemp Hand Protector, $10, thebodyshop.com is an intensely hydrated balm to help relieve cracked skin.
Where: Apply to dry skin to restore moisture.
When: When skin is irritable and dry.
Why: Infused with community trade hemp seed oil, to help relieve and restore dehydrated skin.
Who: Someone suffering from muscle tension and joint pain. What: Lord Jones 5:1 Pain and Wellness Formula Body Lotion, $60, lordjones.com is a cooling lotion infused with CBD and notes of sage, mint and green citrus that help to ease muscle tension. Where: Massage over entire body, or where pain occurs. When: To relieve muscle tension and joint aches. Why: A chic aid in helping soothe sore muscles while keeping skin hydrated.
Who: Anyone looking for a new spring fragrance. What: Fresh Cannabis Rose Eau de Parfum, $90, fresh.com is a sultry floral fragrance infused with Bulgarian rose, bergamot and of course cannabis accord. Where: Wrists, neck, and anywhere else you like to wear fragrance. When: Day or night. Why: The cannabis adds an earthy-ness to the otherwise delicate scent.
Who: Anyone who shaves some part of their body. What: Dr. Bonner's Organic Shaving Cream, $9, drbronner.com is formulated with organic shikakai powder and organic sugar to moisturize and soothe skin while shaving. Where: Massage into a lather and use on entire body. When: Right before you rinse, allowing hair to get soft. Why: Formulated with coconut-olive-hemp castile soap baseÌÎå to give optimal moisture and hydration to the skin.
Who: Someone with dry, cracked lips. What: cbdforlife Pure CBD Lip Balm, $9, https://www.cbdforlife.us/products/cbd-lip-balm, is a tinted balm that adds hydration and touch of radiance to the lips. Where: Apply to lips. When: Anytime you need a little more hydration. Why: This lip balm is formulated to enhance skin elasticity and rejuvenate lips for a more healthy and radiant look.
Who: This oil is best for someone looking to add a new collection. What: Mary's Nutritional Remedy oil, marysnutritionals.co is an essential oil. Where: Apply to face or body. When: Use daily, or as needed. Why: Formulated with sweet almond oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil with Hemp extract to create a soothing and nourishing finish on the skin.
Who: Someone concerned with aging. What: Herb essentls Moisturizer, $60, herbessntls.comWhere: Apply to clean face and neck. When: Apply after serum, before oils. Why: The oil in the cannabis sativa seed oil helps to stimulates your skin's natural oil production to keep skin firm with an added bonus of preventing clogged pores.